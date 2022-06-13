Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Edwards (left) captains England's learning disability side, with Haydn Brumm leading Australia

England's learning disability team retained the Ashes with an eight-wicket win over Australia in the first one-day-international in Brisbane.

Australia were bowled out for just 71, with 19-year-old Kester Sainsbury taking 3-25 and spinner Kieron McKinney finishing with figures of 2-4.

Dan Bowser hit 41 off 34 balls as England chased the target in 12 overs.

England needed just one win from the three-game series, having cruised to a 4-1 series victory in the Twenty20s.

"It's just an incredible feeling to be an Ashes winner again," Sainsbury, who was also part of the 2019 winning squad, said.

The seamer added: "To be part of a team that has done this twice feels amazing - we back ourselves and our ability and we just keep going - thanks to the backroom staff, who keep us so fit in our winter training camps."

Captain Chris Edwards - who now also has two Ashes series wins - says his side "don't want to take our foot off the gas" before the penultimate 40-over ODI on Wednesday.

The contest is part of the International Cricket Inclusion Series, with England's deaf team also currently touring Australia.