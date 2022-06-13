Last updated on .From the section Counties

Toby Roland-Jones has now taken 35 Championship wickets this season at an average of 16.11

LV= County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day two) Middlesex 251 & 95-3: Stoneman 60* Derbyshire 229: Madsen 62, Masood 49; Roland-Jones 5-45 Middlesex (5pts) lead Derbyshire (4pts) by 117 with 7 wickets standing Scorecard

A superb spell from Middlesex fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones completely changed the course of the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Chesterfield.

Roland-Jones took 5-14 in seven overs as Derbyshire lost their last seven wickets for 21 to crumble to 229 all out in response to the visitors' 251.

Derbyshire had looked in control when Wayne Madsen (62) and Brooke Guest (40) were together but Roland-Jones finished with figures of 5-45 to earn Middlesex a first-innings lead of 22.

An unbeaten 60 from Mark Stoneman increased that to 117 by the close of day two but, with Middlesex at 95-3, the game was still in the balance.

A batting collapse looked unlikely when Derbyshire opener Shan Masood was caressing the ball to various parts of Queen's Park at the start of another cool and windy day.

Masood came into the match with 844 first-class runs to his name this season and eased the second ball of the morning from Tim Murtagh to the cover boundary.

A straight drive brought him four more in the same over but Ethan Bamber first checked the run-flow and then claimed the prize wicket of Masood, who edged a drive to first slip for 49.

Billy Godleman began to play more expansively after Masood's dismissal but his innings ended tamely when he went down the pitch to the first ball from Thilan Walallawita and chipped back a return catch.

Derbyshire did not lose another wicket for 25 overs as Madsen and Guest added 82 to raise their hopes of taking a substantial first-innings lead.

But the bowlers never lost their discipline and, after Bamber found enough movement to beat Guest's forward defensive, a change of ball changed the shape of the game.

After Madsen drove Bamber for his ninth four to reach his 100th fifty in all formats for Derbyshire, the umpires swapped the ball and Roland-Jones ripped through the home side.

Running in from the Pavilion End, he tempted Madsen into a drive that was taken at gully to spark an astonishing decline.

After Leus Du Plooy edged Murtagh low to first slip, Roland-Jones beat Anuj Dal's drive and then trapped Alex Thomson lbw as he played across the line.

Late movement accounted for Mark Watt before Sam Conners was struck in front and, although Luis Reece drove and pulled Murtagh for two fours, Derbyshire were still in arrears when he holed out to deep mid-wicket.

The momentum was now with Middlesex, although Reece made an early breakthrough when opener Sam Robson (13) got an inside edge onto his leg stump.

Stoneman swept Watt for six but the left-arm spinner was getting some turn and bounce, which accounted for Stephen Eskinazi (eight) who edged to slip with Middlesex's lead still below a hundred.

Stoneman became the second batter in the match to pass 50 but Dal had Robbie White caught behind for 13 shortly before the close to keep Derbyshire in the contest.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.