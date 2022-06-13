Ben Compton fell 20 runs short of his fifth century of the County Championship season

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Gloucestershire 438: Phillips 125, Hammond 66, O Price 51; Milnes 4-93 Kent 232-3 : Bell-Drummond 89, Compton 80 Kent (3 pts) trai Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 206 runs Scorecard

Kent fought back on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship match with Gloucestershire, reaching 232 for three at stumps, a deficit of 206.

In a contest so far dominated by the bat, Daniel Bell-Drummond made 89 and Ben Compton 80, leaving Kent needing another 57 to avoid following on against their Division One relegation rivals, with Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox unbeaten on 24 and 21 respectively at stumps.

Bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire were earlier dismissed for 438, having added 50 to their overnight score, Ollie Price going for 51 and Zafar Gohar 49, while Matt Milnes finished with four for 93.

In front of a crowd swelled by 960 children, attending as part of the Schools Day Out initiative, Gloucestershire resumed on 388-7 and, although they lost Price early when he was caught hooking Milnes to Leaning at square leg, Gohar took them past the 400 mark, before falling one run short of his half-century when he edged Jacob Duffy behind.

Sam Billings then took a smart, diving catch off Grant Stewart to dismiss Zak Chappell for nine and wrap up the innings.

Chappell struck an early blow when he bowled Ollie Robinson's off-stump for three, but Compton dropped anchor, batting through the afternoon session while Bell-Drummond scored more freely at the other end, glancing Zafar for a single to reach his 50.

Well over an hour later Compton nudged Glenn Phillips to point for a single to reach the same landmark in the final over before tea, at which point Kent were 151-1.

Cabin fever seemed to set in. When an appeal for caught behind off Compton was turned down, Gohar collapsed so theatrically that the entire ground, including his fielders, burst into laughter.

The partnership was finally broken when Bell-Drummond was caught behind off Ryan Higgins, while Compton's eventual departure was the latest in a string of luckless dismissals.

Attempting to reverse sweep Gohar, the kneeling Compton hit the ball into the ground, with replays suggesting it either bounced up off his pad or off the wicket before it was caught by Phillips, but Cox and Leaning ensured there were no further alarms.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.