England tour of Netherlands: Mark Alleyne and Neil Killeen join coaching set-up
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Former England all-rounder Mark Alleyne and ex-Durham bowler Neil Killeen will form part of Matthew Mott's coaching staff for England men's one-day tour of the Netherlands later this month.
The world champions will play three one-day internationals in Amstelveen on 17, 19 and 22 June.
Alleyne will be batting coach while Killeen will oversee the pace bowlers.
The pair will work alongside Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, who make up the rest of Mott's coaching staff.
Mott will be taking charge of his first series since becoming white-ball coach and leaving his post with the all-conquering Australia women's team.
England squad to tour Netherlands: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire).
