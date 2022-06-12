Moeen Ali has played four T20 games for Worcestershire since returning from the IPL

England all-rounder Moeen Ali says he would not consider joining Yorkshire as a "publicity stunt".

The 34-year-old has been with Worcestershire since 2007, but his contract ends this summer.

He has been linked him with a possible move to Headingley, where Yorkshire are rebuilding in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Moeen told BBC Test Match Special if he did move to Yorkshire, it would not be in order to be seen as a "role model".

He said: "This is my last year at Worcester. I'm talking to them, I'm talking to other counties. I do love playing for Worcester, I've been there 15 years now.

"I moved from Warwickshire and they obviously helped me develop my game, play for England, but when the time comes I'll make a decision.

"I think Yorkshire are doing a good job and will continue to do that. I don't think they need to sign me to make it a publicity stunt, almost. If I ever left, it would be for cricketing reasons."

Moeen captained Worcestershire Rapids when they won the T20 Blast in 2018, and he has gone on to become an in-demand player in short-form tournaments around the world, playing for Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League.

He has played 64 Tests, 112 one-dayers and 49 T20 internationals for England, scoring 5,428 runs for the national team in all formats and taking 315 wickets with his spin.

He retired from Test cricket last year but has spoken to England's new head coach Brendon McCullum and said "the door is open" to a possible comeback in the red-ball game.

"I got to know him playing in the IPL and we just got on really well straight away. He's great to talk to about the game and other things in life. He's very one-to-one, face-to-face, loves having a good chat with you and I just felt he was really interested in me as a person," said Moeen.

"Him and Ben Stokes, the type of characters they are, I think anybody would like to play for them. I've spoken to Baz (McCullum) a few times - and I don't want to disrespect Leachy (Jack Leach) or Parky (Matt Parkinson), they deserve to play and I wish them all the best - but I did say it there's ever injuries or you feel like you need me, give me a call and of course I'll play."

Moeen suggested England's winter tour is a possibility and believes he would view the five-day format differently now compared to how it was when he decided to retire.

"I didn't feel I was getting into that zone of playing Test cricket," he added.

"If I come back, I don't think I'll feel like that. We spoke about the winter and possibly going to Pakistan, we'll see."