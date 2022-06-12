Close menu

New Zealand v England: Joe Root & Ollie Pope make superb hundreds

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments220

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day three)
New Zealand 553: Mitchell 190, Blundell 106
England 473-5: Root 163*, Pope 145
England trail by 80 runs
Scorecard

Scintillating centuries from Joe Root and Ollie Pope kept England in the second Test with New Zealand on a riotous third day at Trent Bridge.

Root, in form far beyond anyone else in the world, is 163 not out, while Pope vindicated his selection at number three with 145.

After Alex Lees fell for 67, Root and Pope flayed the New Zealand bowling in a third-wicket stand of 187.

But that was nothing compared to the entertainment provided by England captain Ben Stokes, who crashed 46 from only 33 balls.

Calm was only restored late in a day when England added 383 runs, the home side ending 473-5, 80 behind New Zealand's 553.

There is still work to do for England, but they should be looking to first get level with New Zealand, then build a handy lead.

Their Sunday effort has given them a strong chance of preserving their 1-0 series advantage, and maybe even a shot at victory.

'Bazball' gets England back in it

This was the day when the influence of new England Test coach Brendon McCullum has been most obviously on show.

At 90-1 overnight, 463 behind, it would have been typical of England to wilt. Instead, they attacked from the outset, with every batter looking to get after the New Zealand bowling.

Aided by a true surface and lightning-fast outfield, this was England playing 'Bazball' to devastating effect. The scoreboard rattled along to the delight of the energetic Trent Bridge crowd.

New Zealand did not help themselves - they missed catches off Root twice and gave a life to Ben Foakes to go with reprieves handed to Lees and Pope on Saturday, while off-spinner Michael Bracewell was underused. The Black Caps also had to deal with a back injury to fast bowler Kyle Jamieson.

But this was an exhilarating assault by England, one that has brought this Test to life and set up the possibility of a thrilling final two days.

For England to win they will have to wind a way of dismissing New Zealand in their second innings - a big ask given the nature of the pitch.

Still, McCullum will ask them to believe that anything is possible.

Pope repays faith

Pope had not batted at number three in first-class cricket before this series, but was recalled because new captain Stokes was adamant he wanted the Surrey man in his team.

Pope repaid the faith with his second Test century and, curiously, the first of his 14 in first-class cricket made at a ground north of the River Thames.

After being dropped on 37 the previous evening, Pope resumed on 51 and, along with Lees, was determined to pressure the New Zealand bowling on Sunday morning.

The intent led to a number of nervy moments for both men and was Lees' undoing when he flashed to first slip after making his maiden Test half-century, but Pope grew in stature, peppering the boundaries square of the wicket on both sides.

His hundred, reached by pushing Matt Henry through the covers, came from 160 balls. At one stage, with the same bowler packing the leg side, Pope backed off to play an outrageous cut for four.

Pope was eventually undone after a lengthy break to change a damaged pad. He top-edged a pull off Trent Boult to long leg and was given lengthy congratulations from Root as he departed.

Root does it again

Root is so prolific that he is exhausting all the superlatives. This was his 10th century since the beginning of last year and second in as many Sundays.

It was a carefree hundred - at 116 balls the fastest of his 27 in Tests. As a result, there were loose moments - on 27 he burst the hands of second slip Tim Southee and could have been caught on 52 when a top-edged slog-sweep at Southee landed between the wicketkeeper and long leg.

There were also the classic Root characteristics. Rhythmical footwork, urgent running and sweet off drives. When he reached three figures by inside-edging Daryl Mitchell, his first reaction was to laugh.

The stand with Pope saw runs flow at nearly 4.5 an over and, after Jonny Bairstow gloved Boult behind, Root's time with Stokes bordered on carnage.

The captain ran down the pitch to the pace bowlers and launched Bracewell for a huge six, only to then hole out looking for another maximum. Sixty-one runs had been added in 56 balls.

There was still time for Root to share another 68 with Foakes, who overturned being given caught behind on eight and was dropped by Will Young at deep square leg on nine.

Root continued to attack right up to the close. His fetch from outside off stump to whip Southee through mid-on was perhaps the most audacious stroke of a remarkable day.

'We're witnessing something special'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "We're witnessing something special. I've known Joe for years and I really do believe he's England's greatest player.

"He's such a joy to watch and he makes batting look so easy.

"It's just that drive and determination. You've got to have an incredible appetite to just keep on scoring centuries."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali: "During Covid when everyone was locked down, Root got all his dismissals and had a look where he can get better.

"He did this thing where he batted 30 overs on the bowling machine. Have a break. Then bat 30 overs on the machine again so it can help his concentration and he can bat the whole day. That really helped his game.

"That is why he's so good and what makes him a great, and probably our best ever, play. The way he trains is the most impressive thing."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "If you haven't had the chance to watch Joe Root today, then I implore that you do because that was batting poetry. Sitting and just watching that was an absolute privilege."

Comments

Join the conversation

223 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:52

    Test cricket is five star five course meal. Delicious.

    T20 / The Hundred is fast food. Tasty but quickly forgettable and too much makes you fat and unhealthy.

    Nothing better than watching England accumulate runs in the sun. Simply gorgeous

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:58

      Alex replied:
      Smashing comment. Exactly what I was thinking

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 18:49

    Nicely done Pope and Root. Impressive stuff.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:59

      Turtle replied:
      England have spent far to much time on the antiquated and moribund 50 over format without prioritising the only formats that matter in tests (primarily the Ashes) and T20 (primarily the IPL).

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:47

    That was sensational by Root, no matter what you thought of Root as Captain, there is no denying he is England's greatest ever test batsmen already.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 18:53

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      I would have Cook still for now, no doubt he will get there though

  • Comment posted by mooska, today at 19:05

    Best batsman in the world right now, best English test batsman of all time and kisses the badge every time he scores a century, well played Joe Root.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:18

      Brass Eye replied:
      I'd say it's still Ken Barrington for best English batsman.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 18:53

    Hi there not sure if you can help? Im looking for all the so called England fans that said we would'nt get 150 and that we were already out of the game after the first day ,ive got some PIE for them !!

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 18:59

      N2019 replied:
      Whilst you are right that a 150 prediction would have been unnecessarily pessimistic, NZ's fielding has helped Eng get close to 1st innings parity. Obviously Eng drops gifted a few hundred runs to NZ too - not the best fielding performance by either team.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 18:59

    Joe Root has currently a series average of 289 against the World Test champions.

    Right now it is impossible for a bowler to get him out, and even bowling a dot ball to him is hard to achieve.

    He has moved into some kind of Zen type batting mode that very few experience. He simply has no weakness other than getting out when he has been batting for days and is absolutely knackered.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is this how Sir Don Bradman was batting on those uncovered pitches all those years ago as it looks like he can now score a century in every test match he plays in if he wanted to

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 18:49

    Very enjoyable day, thanks lads!

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 19:11

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Agree it can only give them confidence (apart from Root who has plenty) for when the wickets are not as flat.

  • Comment posted by Fen Boy Free, today at 18:47

    Fabulous day again. Great cricket and a great hundred from our no.3

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 18:52

    There were a lot of negative comments regarding the England team on HYS for the first two days of the match
    Do you think they were a bit premature with their judgement. They are playing a lo better than the England men's football team!

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:55

      Alex replied:
      Agreed. Silly to comment until both teams have batted and the game is over.

  • Comment posted by Grim Jim, today at 18:55

    Really enjoyed today's play thought England were excellent especially Pope and Root. Can't help but slightly feel that Stokes got a bit greedy although it doesn't look like it will matter too much.

    • Reply posted by DCG1987, today at 18:58

      DCG1987 replied:
      Not sure it was greed, more like it excitement - he saw the possible and wanted a piece of the action, can’t blame him really - a great innings of batting again!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:52

    Another tremendous days Test cricket at a great venue. England fight back again via Root , Pope and Stokes. Set up for an intriguing Day 4 and 5 with the pitch starting to spin. Test Cricket at it best.

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 19:23

      saint dave replied:
      Pity we haven't a spinner

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:49

    Well, that went quite well.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Joe Root was alright i suppose

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 18:55

    England's day.

    Root is set up very nicely to reach the double ton. Very gratifying to see England recover after losing both Pope and Bairstow so soon after.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 18:57

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Bairstow has been awful lately. I think he’s been playing too much t20 and has forgotten that you need a technique for test cricket.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

    Never judge a score until both teams have batted. Im surprised a number of cricket experts on here forget to follow that on here

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 19:13

      lee roy replied:
      You certainly forgot to follow that piece of advice yourself yesterday on here.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:00

    Joe Root since the first test of the start of last year has scored two double centuries and four scores of over one hundred and fifty. He has also scored over two thousand runs and averages over sixty. And we cant forget the four centuries in his last five tests. The man is incredible and has to go down as the greatest ever batsman to play for England

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:57

    Pressure of captaincy gone, class act back with a vengeance

    • Reply posted by TravB, today at 19:22

      TravB replied:
      To be fair, he's been on the form of life for the last few years. 8 centuries as captain in last two years.

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 19:04

    Joseph Root, sheer class.

    And well batted Pope, Lees etc

  • Comment posted by JTK 1701, today at 18:53

    It’ll be interesting tomorrow if England get a lead and New Zealand push for a result or shut up shop - fantastic scoring from England today - hope it instils confidence in Lees and Pope - #5 might be up for grabs.

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 19:23

      saint dave replied:
      #5 Harry Brook

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:52

    Test cricket at its best. Difficult to know which way this one will go.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Draw perhaps😆

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:48

    Very enjoyable few days, whatever the outcome.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC