England's learning disability and deaf teams wrap up T20 series wins against Australia
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England's learning disability side won their T20 series in Australia thanks to a stunning century from Jack Perry.
Perry smashed 118 off just 63 balls in Brisbane as England LD sealed a 4-1 series win down under.
However, there was disappointment for the England Deaf XI who fell short after a super over on Sunday.
The Deaf XI still won their T20 series 3-2 and a three-game ODI contest will now determine the winner of each side's International Inclusion Series.
The two series mark a long-awaited resumption of international cricket for England's national disability squads with the Deaf and Learning Disability teams jointly touring Australia.
Each side is playing five T20 matches and three 40-over-matches over the course of nine days.
Perry was delighted with his first international ton and said: "I've had a couple of club and county hundreds, but this one feels pretty special."