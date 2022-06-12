Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Both England teams will play three 40-over matches over the next week

England's learning disability side won their T20 series in Australia thanks to a stunning century from Jack Perry.

Perry smashed 118 off just 63 balls in Brisbane as England LD sealed a 4-1 series win down under.

However, there was disappointment for the England Deaf XI who fell short after a super over on Sunday.

The Deaf XI still won their T20 series 3-2 and a three-game ODI contest will now determine the winner of each side's International Inclusion Series.

The two series mark a long-awaited resumption of international cricket for England's national disability squads with the Deaf and Learning Disability teams jointly touring Australia.

Each side is playing five T20 matches and three 40-over-matches over the course of nine days.

Perry was delighted with his first international ton and said: "I've had a couple of club and county hundreds, but this one feels pretty special."