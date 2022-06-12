Last updated on .From the section Counties

Warwickshire's Sam Hain has scored 697 runs at an average of 87.12 this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 292: Hain 130; Lamb 3-43 Lancashire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Sam Hain's high-class century kept Warwickshire afloat as Lancashire's bowlers impressed on the opening day of their County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

The home side were all out for 292 just before the close, with Hain the last to fall for 130. The accomplished knock, which came from 228 balls and featured 17 fours, continued the 26-year-old's excellent red-ball form, his last four Championship innings having brought 449 runs for two dismissals.

After choosing to bat, Warwickshire leaned heavily on Hain as other batsmen got in but then found ways of getting out against a Red Rose attack which persevered well on a good batting pitch.

Hain found some support from the middle order, adding 65 with Will Rhodes and 67 with Michael Burgess, but Lancashire's bowlers, with Kiwi seamer Will Williams impressing on his debut, kept taking wickets at important times.

Williams closed with figures of 2-42 and the pressure he built contributed to wickets taken by his colleagues, notably Danny Lamb (3-43) and George Balderson (3-68)

The hosts lost two early wickets against a well-directed new-ball attack in which Williams conceded just three singles in his first seven overs.

That pressure led to errors as Alex Davies tried to pull a good-length ball from Tom Bailey and spliced to short extra cover and Rob Yates chopped an attempted drive at Balderson on to his stumps.

Balderson also dismissed Dom Sibley (28), who edged an away-swinger to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas.

Hain and Rhodes dug in to added 65 in 21 overs before Williams bagged a deserved first wicket when a perfect outswinger took a thin edge from Rhodes (23).

When Matt Lamb was bowled through a drive by his namesake Danny, Warwickshire were 142-5, but Hain and Burgess responded with the most fluent batting of the day. Burgess advanced to 41 before lifting a short ball from spinner Matt Parkinson to extra cover.

Hain reached his 14th first-class century with successive fours off Parkinson but continued to lose partners as Danny Briggs fell lbw to Lamb and Henry Brookes edged Williams to second slip.

Liam Norwell, back in the side after injury, reached 1,000 first-class runs when he clouted Williams for four to get off the mark but was then bowled by Lamb and Lancashire's satisfying day concluded in the final over when Hain edged Balderson into the cordon.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.