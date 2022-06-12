Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton had to leave the field for a concussion assessment after being hit by a bouncer from his brother Jamie

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 180: C Overton 29; Worrall 3-28, J Overton 3-34, Atkinson 3-40 Surrey 56-1: Burns 35*; Siddle 1-15 Somerset 0 pts, Surrey 3 pts Scorecard

Jamie Overton made an explosive return to Taunton as Surrey bowled out Somerset for 180 on day one of their County Championship clash.

The pace bowler claimed three wickets against his former club and sent twin Craig and Josh Davey for concussion assessments after striking them on the helmet with short-pitched deliveries.

Craig Overton returned to continue his innings when Davey was hurt and top-scored with 29, but his team-mate was ruled out of the rest of the match and replaced by Kasey Aldridge.

Dan Worrall finished with 3-28 and Gus Atkinson 3-40 after Somerset skipper Tom Abell had won the toss, and by stumps Surrey were 56-1, with Rory Burns unbeaten on 35.

On a fast wicket under sunny skies, Ben Green edged a wide Jordan Clark to second slip before Tom Lammonby fell lbw to Worrall, and it was 27-3 when Abell carelessly cut Overton straight to point.

Overton was soon threatening again as Lewis Goldsworthy edged three balls in the same over just short of the slips.

Tom Banton was dropped on five, but failed to find any fluency and had made 12 from 45 balls when bowled shouldering arms to an Atkinson ball that nipped back off the seam.

By lunch, Somerset had crept to 54-4 from 30 overs and that became 75-5 as Steve Davies (22) gloved a steeply rising ball from a fired-up Overton to third slip.

Lewis Gregory nicked Overton through to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and Roelof van der Merwe was bowled by a full delivery from Worrall.

Goldsworthy's two-hour resistance ended when he edged Worrall to Ryan Patel, leaving the hosts 95-8.

Overton had figures of 3-31 when returning at the River End to bowl to his twin for the first time in Championship cricket since leaving Somerset to join Surrey.

Craig attempted to pull the second ball but ended up flat on his back, having been struck on the side of the helmet and went off for the injury to be assessed.

Davey followed in similar fashion, having ducked into the first delivery of Overton's next over, and failed his concussion test.

At tea, with Craig Overton batting again, Somerset were 167-8, but In the final session, he fell lbw to Atkinson, who then wrapped up the innings by trapping Aldridge.

With the Surrey reply on eight, Patel fell for a duck, lifting a ball from Peter Siddle off his legs to present a simple catch to Aldridge at square leg.

But Burns and Hashim Amla then put conditions in perspective with an unbroken stand of 48, Amla surviving a sharp chance to Overton at second slip off Aldridge on 12.

