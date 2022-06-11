Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Williams has taken 116 wickets at an average of 22.90 in First-Class cricket

Lancashire have signed pace bowler Will Williams on a short-term red-ball deal.

The New Zealander was the fourth highest wicket-taker in last season's Plunkett Shield, with 25 dismissals for Canterbury at an average of 21.52.

He is available for Lancashire's match against Warwickshire on Sunday.

"With the loss of four seamers due to a combination of international selection and injury, the club has moved quickly," said Lancashire's director of cricket Mark Chilton.

"Williams has an excellent first-class bowling record, performing at a consistent level in the Plunkett Shield since signing his first professional contract with Canterbury in 2017, and his name has been on the club's radar for some time now."