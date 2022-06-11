Close menu

New Zealand v England: Daryl Mitchell makes 190 on day two at Trent Bridge

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments46

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two)
New Zealand 553: Mitchell 190, Blundell 106
England 90-1: Pope 51*, Lees 34*
Scorecard

Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge.

Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out.

It is the third-highest total England have ever conceded after inserting the opposition, and largest for 33 years.

Mitchell, who was dropped on three on Friday, also benefitted from being put down on 104 by Matthew Potts.

England lost Zak Crawley for only four, but recovered to 90-1, with Ollie Pope on 51 and Alex Lees 34.

Mitchell repaid England's generosity with two drops of his own at first slip, one each for Lees and Pope.

England will begin Sunday 463 behind, looking for a way to somehow preserve their 1-0 series lead.

New Zealand cash in

After their errors of the first day - putting New Zealand into bat and then missing four catches - there was always the danger that England would be made to pay on Saturday.

Once Mitchell and Blundell came through a morning burst with a second new ball that was only seven overs old, New Zealand took full advantage of ideal batting conditions.

There were early warning signs that England could lose the plot - Potts' drop of Mitchell was poor, mistakes crept into the ground fielding and Stokes did not bring himself on to bowl until almost 90 minutes into the day.

However, the hosts stuck to their task, exhausting various plans in the hope they might eventually find a way through the New Zealand batting. At one stage they were rewarded with three wickets in the space of seven balls.

Even on such a flat pitch, there was the worry that England's batting would crumble after their long stint in the field - they have wilted in similar circumstances on plenty of occasions in the recent past.

Had Mitchell held the catches the hosts would be in huge peril, but to have nine wickets in hand on such a flat pitch gives them the opportunity to bat towards a far safer position.

Magnificent Mitchell goes big

Mitchell might not have played in this series had Henry Nicholls not been ruled out of the first Test, yet he has seized on his opportunity with centuries on consecutive Saturdays.

Blundell missed out on three figures at Lord's, but made no mistake this time, becoming the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to make a Test hundred in England.

From 318-4 overnight, with Mitchell resuming on 81 and Blundell 67, they extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 236 - a New Zealand record against all comers.

Both were determined to attack spinner Jack Leach. Mitchell took his tally of sixes to four with two hits over long-on, where he was also dropped by Potts. Blundell completed his hundred off the same bowler before miscuing to mid-off.

Mitchell then added 91 with the assured Bracewell, the scoreboard rattling along after lunch. With fielders scattered everywhere, only when Bracewell edged James Anderson to slip did England have an opening.

Mitchell was last out, chasing a wide one from Potts as he closed in on a double century. He left with his highest first-class score, congratulations from the England players and the acclaim of the Trent Bridge crowd.

England begin long road back

Bar the Potts drop, it is difficult to think of what England could have done differently given the situation they found themselves in at the beginning of the day.

Left-armer Leach again struggled to respond to New Zealand's assault, but at least claimed his first home wicket in exactly 1,000 days.

Broad, playing the day after the pub he part-owns was severely damaged in a fire, took the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee in the same over to make some amends for the two catches missed off his bowling on Friday.

Crawley's worrying habit of edging behind continued when he nicked Trent Boult, but Lees and Pope mixed handsome shots with moments of fortune in their stand of 84.

Lees was on 12 when Mitchell put down an edge off Southee, leaving the left-hander to drive nicely in what is his highest Test score.

Pope hooked two sixes - one a top edge - before he poked at Boult on 37 and was dropped in what possibly should have been keeper Blundell's catch.

In only his third innings in his new position of number three, Pope moved to a half-century from 66 balls, his first for England since last September.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 19:36

    Even Stevens?

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:36

    Crawley is simply not good enough. His fielding lacks concentration his batting lacks concentration and he doesn’t learn!

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 19:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:32

    This looks like a ‘Joe Root double century’ pitch to me.

  • Comment posted by JI, today at 19:30

    Up until the England innings we’ve found a cure for insomnia and saved the NHS a fortune on treatment.

    I literally could hear my hair grow watching some of that

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:34

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      It’s called five day Test cricket. Keep up. If your attention span can’t deal with that, you can always watch ODIs, T 20 or even the Hundred instead. Simples.

  • Comment posted by greencurrywatching thefootball, today at 19:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:29

    Oh dear - 500+ having been put in. Well done NZ

    Englands remaining batsmen (ex Root) need to stand up and be counted. At least 3 need a ton. Lees, Pope, Foakes would be good.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:28

    I could bat on this wicket.

    • Reply posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 19:32

      Knowledgeable Fan replied:
      And you would get out for 0 off 5 because you'd playing international level bowling.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 19:26

    Mitchell drops TWO catches ( 1 an absolute sitter ) and has handed the intitiativ to England.
    There you go BBC I have fixed that headline for you , seeing as it is England that are winning the series.

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 19:26

    Catches. Win. Matches. We could've owned this Test...

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:24

    Anyone else noticed in the press that Mo talks about McCullum asking him to come back. What with Mr Key saying Buttler could return, I guess we don’t need a chairman of selectors. With Crawley as Key’s protégé, it will soon be a closed shop for best mates only. Watch out Parkinson, Leach, Foakes and others in form in county cricket - your face ain’t going to fit!

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 19:26

      midnightrun replied:
      Buttler and Mo are suited to McCullum's brand of cricket, not sure Mo will even come back but it's nice he was asked

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:22

    Well played Darryl Mitchell. I'd like to say it's headed for a draw but can England really bat two out of three days? I'm not so sure. PS - more Trent Boult batting please.

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 19:21

    No doubt the usual batting collapse to follow. The blame will also need to be extended to the bowlers and fielders, woefull effort! And without the two 'old men' bowling it would have been a lot worse. We're an absolute joke at test cricket!!!

  • Comment posted by mdoc01, today at 19:21

    I think Crawley’s doing it deliberately to give Compton another chance. The only change I’d consider is Brook for Bairstow. JB needs more red ball cricket.
    Having said that NZ are not the test champions for nothing. They are a good side and them playing well had to happen sooner or later

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 19:30

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Bairstow hasn't batted in this test yet. So how can you know

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

    What is it with both teams dropping dollies in this test match. Is it to do with the ground as some experts have said Trent Bridge is a hard place for slip fielders to perform

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:20

    Don’t usually see such a high score in tests in England but that’s what makes it all the more intriguing. We need to come out tomorrow and make the most of a great batting track and fight our way back into this match. Brilliant test series so far shame it’s only 3 matches!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

    Has Ben Stokes not heard of using defensive fields when New Zealand were piling the runs today. Why is he so obsessed with using attacking fields when you need to stop the oppostions run rate as they were playing like a one day team

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:20

      in5wknaa replied:
      Why are you so obsessed with relentlessly commenting on every news article as soon as HYS opens

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:16

    All thru the NZ innings - commentators on sky & beeb continually told us how lucky the kiwis were.

    Engurland bat -
    11-1 and inside edge past stumps
    20-1 dropped Dollie of a catch
    21-1 outside edge thru slips

    At that I gave up. So get real. Engurland ride their like lime everybody else. These commentators would put you off with their utterly biased views

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:21

      in5wknaa replied:
      Oh dear this is painful to read

  • Comment posted by amadeus, today at 19:15

    Catches win matches

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is not just Joe Root who drops dollies in test cricket

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 19:15

    At least Ollie Pope has got some runs for once.

Top Stories