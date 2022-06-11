Close menu

New Zealand v England: Daryl Mitchell makes 190 on day two at Trent Bridge

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two)
New Zealand 553: Mitchell 190, Blundell 106
England 90-1: Pope 51*, Lees 34*
Scorecard

Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge.

Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out.

It is the third-highest total England have ever conceded after inserting the opposition, and largest for 33 years.

Mitchell, who was dropped on three on Friday, also benefitted from being put down on 104 by Matthew Potts.

England lost Zak Crawley for only four, but recovered to 90-1, with Ollie Pope on 51 and Alex Lees 34.

Mitchell repaid England's generosity with two drops of his own at first slip, one each for Lees and Pope.

England will begin Sunday 463 behind, looking for a way to somehow preserve their 1-0 series lead.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:15

    Well Daryl Mitchell dropping one of the easiest catches you are going to get in test cricket makes Joe Roots dropped catch yesterday look really difficult

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 19:15

    I’d prefer to focus on the solid start we made batting. After last game I’m reticent to make predictions, but there’s no real excuses to not put up a big total here and get the draw

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 19:14

    Mark my words, this is a lost test for England.

    It may look like 90-1 now but it'll likely be 225 all out by about half way through tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 19:14

    Dearly want Pope to push on tomorrow. Can't get out for 50 odd now, has to push that for that big score like he gets for Surrey.

    Well done, Daz. Great knock.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

    What the heck has happened to Zak Crawley. Two years ago he scored a double century and looked like a world beater. And now looks like a rabbit in the headlights everytime he goes out to bat. Is it the coaching he has had since then or the pressure of some people saying he could be the next Joe Root

  • Comment posted by ovolut, today at 19:13

    One of the greatest sights in cricket when the two Trent's meet i.e. Boult meets Bridge

