Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two) New Zealand 553: Mitchell 190, Blundell 106 England 90-1: Pope 51*, Lees 34* Scorecard

Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge.

Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out.

It is the third-highest total England have ever conceded after inserting the opposition, and largest for 33 years.

Mitchell, who was dropped on three on Friday, also benefitted from being put down on 104 by Matthew Potts.

England lost Zak Crawley for only four, but recovered to 90-1, with Ollie Pope on 51 and Alex Lees 34.

Mitchell repaid England's generosity with two drops of his own at first slip, one each for Lees and Pope.

England will begin Sunday 463 behind, looking for a way to somehow preserve their 1-0 series lead.

