Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks joined Somerset from Yorkshire in 2018

Sussex have signed seam bowler Jack Brooks from Somerset on a short-term loan deal.

The 38-year-old, who has taken 498 wickets in 141 first-class games, will be available for Sussex's County Championship matches against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said Brooks is a "great addition" as injury cover.

"Jack is a tremendously experienced bowler," Salisbury said.

He added: "With nearly 500 first-class wickets, he will be a welcome addition and will no doubt help out the young bowlers in our squad."