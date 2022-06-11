Jack Brooks: Sussex sign Somerset seamer on short-term loan
Sussex have signed seam bowler Jack Brooks from Somerset on a short-term loan deal.
The 38-year-old, who has taken 498 wickets in 141 first-class games, will be available for Sussex's County Championship matches against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.
Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said Brooks is a "great addition" as injury cover.
"Jack is a tremendously experienced bowler," Salisbury said.
He added: "With nearly 500 first-class wickets, he will be a welcome addition and will no doubt help out the young bowlers in our squad."