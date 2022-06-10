Last updated on .From the section Counties

Keaton Jennings was bowled by Andrew Tye in the sixth over

Lancashire Lightning's unbeaten start in the T20 Blast came to an end with a two-wicket defeat at Durham.

The North Group leaders were bowled out for 130 before Ned Eckersley's 46 and a late cameo from Liam Trevaskis took the hosts to 131-8 at Chester-le-Street.

Elsewhere in the North Group, Yorkshire Vikings raced to a 10-wicket victory at Birmingham Bears after they skittled their opponents for 101.

Bottom of the table Worcestershire Rapids lost again at home against Derbyshire Falcons and Alex Hales starred with the bat as Notts Outlaws beat East Midlands rivals Leicestershire Foxes.

In the South Group, Hampshire Hawks made it four wins in a row with a narrow victory at Glamorgan, while defending champions Kent Spitfires picked up only their second win by beating Somerset.

Essex Eagles thumped Middlesex and Sussex Sharks collapsed to a four-run defeat by Gloucestershire.

North Group

Lancashire's total of 130 after Steven Croft top scored with 55, seemed way below par.

However, Richard Gleeson's burst of 4-19 left Durham 111-8 and eventually needing 18 off the final two overs.

Liam Hurt only conceded two from the first three balls of the penultimate over, but Trevaskis then stuck him for four and six and Durham comfortably knocked off the five required off the last from Danny Lamb.

Skipper David Willey starred with the ball for Yorkshire Vikings, taking 3-17, as Birmingham Bears were bowled out in 16.5 overs at Edgbaston.

Vikings openers Adam Lyth (58 not out) and Dawid Malan (38 not out) then made light work of the chase, steering them to 106-0 with 7.1 overs to spare.

Yorkshire move up to fourth in the table, just one point behind the Bears in third.

Alex Hales struck six fours and three maximums in his rapid 44

Notts Outlaws were also comfortable winners in pursuit of Leicestershire Foxes' below-par 123 all out.

Opener Hales smashed 44 off 16 balls before he was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq (2-21) at the end of the fifth over, but Ben Duckett's unbeaten 44 off 23 saw the two-time winners to 127-5 in 13.2 overs.

Worcestershire Rapids slumped to their seventh defeat in eight matches as they went down by 39 runs against Derbyshire.

Falcons captain Shan Masood made it back-to-back fifties as his 65 off 47 balls helped the visitors to 168-7 at New Road.

Rapids skipper Moeen Ali was out lbw first ball to Mark Watt before Worcestershire recovered to 92-3 through Brett D'Oliveira (55) and Jack Haynes (35).

But the innings fell away as the required run-rate climbed and the 2018 champions ended on 129-9.

South Group

Gloucestershire pulled off an extraordinary fightback with the ball at Hove led by pacemen David Payne (3-17) and Zak Chappell (3-19).

Sussex appeared to be cruising to their target of 146 when they were 118-2 in the 14th over, but spinner Tom Smith then took two wickets in three balls, including Tom Alsop for 82.

The Sharks then lost their last eight wickets for just 23 runs to be bowled out for 141 in the final over.

Sussex last man Steven Finn was dismissed in the final over to give Gloucestershire victory

Last year's winners Kent Spitfires were the only side to pass 200 on a night of low totals as they made 202-7 at Taunton.

Jordan Cox top scored with a career-best 94 off 47 balls and second-placed Somerset were restricted to 170-9 in reply.

Hampshire managed to defend 134-4 against Glamorgan for a nine-run win at Sophia Gardens.

Joe Weatherley made 46 not out from 36 balls for the Hawks and captain James Vince continued his fine form by scoring 44 on a tricky pitch.

Paceman Brad Wheal (5-38) then tore through the hosts as they collapsed from 63-2 to 125 all out.

Feroze Khushi (67) and Paul Walter (58 not out) starred with the bat for Essex Eagles, sharing a stand of 69in their 186-6 against Middlesex at Chelmsford.

The visitors, who were without England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, collapsed from 104-4 to 125 all out with Sam Cook and Matt Critchley both taking three wickets.

The T20 Blast now takes a break for seven days, with a round of County Championship fixtures beginning on Sunday.