James Anderson has become the 10th England player to take 100 catches in Tests

James Anderson became the 10th player to take 100 catches in Test matches for England when he caught Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Matthew Potts in the rearranged fifth Test against India.

Nine other players have achieved the feat - excluding wicketkeepers.

Can you name them all? Have a go and share your result using #bbccricket.

We've included Anderson, so the first one is on us.