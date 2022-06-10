Close menu

England v New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell & Tom Blundell give Black Caps edge

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments122

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day one)
New Zealand 318-4 (87 overs): Mitchell 81*, Blundell 67*
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England are already facing a fight to get back into the second Test after New Zealand took the initiative on day one at Trent Bridge.

Asked to bat on a dry pitch by England captain Ben Stokes, the tourists moved to 318-4 as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell repeated their huge stand from the first Test at Lord's last week.

England recovered from a poor start with the ball to reduce the Black Caps to 169-4.

But Mitchell made 81 not out and Blundell is undefeated on 67 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 149.

Crucially, Mitchell survived a relatively straightforward chance to Joe Root at first slip when he had only three, while Blundell edged one through a static cordon late in the day.

England found themselves in danger at various points during the first Test, only to battle to a five-wicket win.

They will need similar resolve here, especially as they will bat last on a surface that could deteriorate.

England deceived by Trent Bridge conditions?

This was a fascinating, often fast-moving day of Test cricket, one made all the more intriguing by the fact both teams look to have mis-read the conditions.

Any criticism of Stokes' decision to field first comes with hindsight. At the time of the toss, the pitch had a green tinge and there was some cloud cover overhead. Tom Latham, leading New Zealand after Kane Williamson was ruled out with Covid-19, also wanted to bowl.

However, the dry nature of the surface has left England with two problems. Firstly, New Zealand have been given the opportunity to build a big total, and there is the real chance that any chase later in the match will come with the challenge of some uneven bounce.

On a blustery day in Nottingham, England's attack struggled for control - only James Anderson and Stokes can feel like they were near their best. Countless rejected requests for the umpires to change the ball gave away the hosts' frustration.

England also fell into old habits with the missed catches - four of them in total, all in the slips.

By the close they were left knowing that an inconsistent batting line-up will have the huge task of playing them back into this match.

Mitchell and Blundell do it again

Mitchell and Blundell's partnership of 195 almost gave England victory at Lord's. Here they have already done enough to give the Black Caps the chance to level the series.

Those before them wasted starts. Will Young with 47, Devon Conway (46), Latham (26) and Henry Nicholls (30) - replacing the injured Colin de Grandhomme - all got in and got out.

Mitchell played a number of reverse-sweeps off the spinners and one of his two sixes - a straight hit off Jack Leach - landed in a spectator's drink. Blundell excelled with drives and cuts through the off side.

Both were missed by Root, but whereas as Mitchell's edge off Stokes should have been taken, Blundell's flash at Leach on 47 was a difficult chance to the slip.

Then, with Stuart Broad using the second new ball, Blundell, on 63, edged between second slip Zak Crawley and third Jonny Bairstow, only for both to watch it go by.

England's positivity put to the test

New captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum want England to play positively, even when they find themselves under pressure. That positivity was put to the test on a difficult day at Trent Bridge.

The decision at the toss was compounded by some wayward new-ball bowling. Young and Latham were allowed to add 84 for the first wicket, then Conway and Nicholls 77 for the third.

To their credit, England fought back on both occasions, each time through Stokes and Anderson, who took two wickets apiece with movement the others struggled to find.

Broad's best period came in a spell after lunch - he had Nicholls dropped by Crawley - and Matthew Potts bowled either too full or too short for most of the day.

Left-arm spinner Leach, recovered from the concussion he suffered in the first Test, struggled to hold an end. In total, England leaked 45 boundaries.

The home side will at least return refreshed on Saturday morning with a ball that is only seven overs old.

If they can find a way to break the Mitchell-Blundell partnership, they will hope to make progress past debutant Michael Bracewell towards an aggressive Kiwi tail.

'England need to bat well now'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "New Zealand are a good team. They are consistent and know how to win Test matches. England are a team who still have deficiencies despite the win at Lord's.

"Today's fielding isn't anything new from England. What we saw at Lord's we hoped would be something new, but it's back to what we have seen over the past few years. I would be amazed if New Zealand field in that fashion. It was a day where eight wickets should have fallen, and England are going to have bat very well now."

England bowling coach Jon Lewis: "Would we have done things differently at the toss? No, I don't think so. The toss was a good decision and was an aggressive option. The captain and coach want us to be aggressive and that's what we did."

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 18:50

    The regulations really frustrate me. 6.30pm and 3 overs to be bowled. Glorious weather. Just bowl them. If there is rain tomorrow play can go on to 7pm and even later!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by offstdaf, today at 19:29

      offstdaf replied:
      Yes and if they knew they might have to bowl all their overs it might just speed them up the rest of the day.

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 19:00

    Win the toss and bat, no? It’s almost as though England are frightened stiff of going out to bat.

    • Reply posted by Christopher, today at 19:18

      Christopher replied:
      Now, why might that be?!

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:46

    Oh how I miss Bob Willis' Verdict as he wouldn't try to sugar-coat a really poor England performance. The hour before tea aside the bowlers failed to exploit conditions; far too quick to resort to tame short stuff & 20 overs of spin when conditions suit seam! Huh? Dropped catches; poor reviews; only positive, it was a good toss to win as NZ would have run through our batting in these conditions.

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 18:48

      Dreaders replied:
      It barely did anything all day then when it did it landed in a beer and stopped plus 4 catches went down.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 19:15

    What is the point of Jack Leech. He doesn't take wickets and he doesn't tie up and end. Why pick a "spinner" who doesn't spin a ball. Might as well let Root do that.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 19:18

      Laughing Gravy replied:
      He reminds me of Ashley Giles

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 19:14

    Wrong headline - Stokes makes England struggle by not batting first when he won the toss - will our captains never learn!

    • Reply posted by Shiningwit, today at 19:16

      Shiningwit replied:
      "Will our captains ever learn" you mean.

  • Comment posted by D Day 18th June, today at 18:49

    Report hits the nail on the head - dropped catches lose matches.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 19:09

    Catches win matches ….

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You cant win a test match on the first day. But you can certainly lose it

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 19:04

    Always bat first at Trent Bridge in my experience, especially in the summer months.

    Would help if England took their chances. Mitchell being dropped early has cost them big time.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Broad said the same thing today when he was interviewed about him getting eight wickets for fifteen runs against Australia and before the test match started Cook asked him if he would bowl first if he had won the toss and Broad said he would have one hundred per cent batted on that first morning

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 19:02

    Well played New Zealand.

  • Comment posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 18:50

    normal service has been resumed

    • Reply posted by The Ankles, today at 18:51

      The Ankles replied:
      Bet you're fun a party's

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:46

    Do fielders still have to stand up in the dressing room after the days play and apologise to Broad and Anderson for dropped catches?? ... There will be a queue this evening!?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:59

      duncan brownley replied:
      True. Probably writing lines out now as well.

      Did Broad buy some flowers and get well card for Leach last week when getting injured fielding a ball off his bowling.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 19:21

    Win the toss, bat first. If the conditions look like they may favour bowlers, win the toss, think about it, then bat first.

    End of story.

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 19:09

    Crawley better get a daddy hundred after that shambles!!, dear oh dear

  • Comment posted by Denzil, today at 19:03

    Why do the BBC continue with Michael Vaughan as a commentator. In the first test he slagged of England and the result was vindication for England.

    In the second test he has started again stating "New Zealand are on for a big score" why can't he keep his mouth shut. I have noticed who ever England are playing he cannot wait to bad mouth England.

    • Reply posted by tom1982, today at 19:09

      tom1982 replied:
      He's basically the Robbie Savage of cricket. Just reactionary, clickbait type analysis. Shame as all the other TMS group (And sky for that matter) are first class.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:48

    Hold your catches,win your matches

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 19:21

    Nice pitch for batters. All the negative comments, let’s wait for our turn at the crease before we judge.

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 19:23

      daveyo replied:
      We bat last..

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 19:06

    Hot sunny day, long daylight hours. I bet NZ couldn’t believe it when they heard ‘ we’ll have a bowl’

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 19:11

      Dreaders replied:
      I think they could as that’s what they were gonna do as well

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:58

    Usual scandalously biased commentary on 5 live

    NZ batsmen carrying luck all day, English bowlers having no luck

    Didn’t hear this crap in first test when Degrondholme had an aberration of a run out, an so on

    Give us a break and show some respect to your opponent.

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 19:23

    Great batsmen’s wicket, sure the England top order will find a way to make it look like a bowlers paradise though.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:58

    Stokes not finding it all quite to amusing now. England could be on for a hiding; he'd better hope they take some wickets.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC