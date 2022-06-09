Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nathan Sowter played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last year

Durham have signed Middlesex leg-spinner Nathan Sowter on loan from the remainder of the T20 Blast.

The Australia-born 29-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 74 T20 appearances for his parent county.

He could make his debut in Friday's match against Lancashire Lightning after joining as cover for Scott Borthwick, who has been ruled out with a wrist injury.

Durham have won just two of their seven games in the competition so far.

Sowter will also be available to play for Durham in the County Championship until his loan spell expires on 16 July.