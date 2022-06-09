Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Taylor played seven Tests for England

James Taylor has left his role as head scout for the England men's team.

Taylor first became a selector in 2018, working under Ed Smith, then moved to the role of scout when selection became the responsibility of former coach Chris Silverwood last year.

Former England batter Taylor, 32, had to retire from playing cricket in 2016 because of a heart condition.

England managing director Rob Key is looking to implement a new structure for selecting the men's teams.

Key has spoken of his preference to return to the model of a national selector, rather than leaving responsibility for selection solely to the head coach.

The new selection team will work with England Test head coach Brendon McCullum and white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Taylor played seven Tests and 27 one-day internationals for England before his sudden retirement six years ago.

"It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as head scout," he said. "The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I'm excited about what lies ahead."

Key added: "James Taylor has been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years.

"He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players."Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career."