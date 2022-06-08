Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leach injured himself diving to stop the ball on the boundary early in the first Test at Lord's

England v New Zealand, second LV Insurance Test Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: 10-14 June Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have named an unchanged team for the second Test against New Zealand, which begins on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach retains his place in the team after recovering from a concussion sustained in the first Test, which saw him replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson during the match.

Craig Overton is the other bowler to miss out.

England won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets and can complete a series victory if they win at Trent Bridge.

England: Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire).

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young.