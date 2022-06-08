Close menu

England v New Zealand: Jack Leach in unchanged team after recovering from concussion

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments154

Jack Leach at Lord's
Jack Leach injured himself diving to stop the ball on the boundary early in the first Test at Lord's
England v New Zealand, second LV Insurance Test
Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: 10-14 June
Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have named an unchanged team for the second Test against New Zealand, which begins on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach retains his place in the team after recovering from a concussion sustained in the first Test, which saw him replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson during the match.

Craig Overton is the other bowler to miss out.

England won the first Test at Lord's by five wickets and can complete a series victory if they win at Trent Bridge.

England: Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire).

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 10:03

    Brook and Parkinson get pulled away from the Roses match last night and don't get picked. Absolutely ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 10:41

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      All the more galling as neither has a central contract, does he?

  • Comment posted by Henry Driver, today at 10:08

    Brook couldn't play for Yorkshire last night as he had to be rested to carry the drinks for England. Ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by baggiespjpc, today at 10:11

    What exactly does Harry Brook have to do to get in the team? Favouritism has to be rife. Crawley is a perpetual disaster waiting to happen and Pope shouldn't play for anyone until he is coached to bring his bat down straight, move his feet and learn where his off stump is. Bairstow is more miss than hit. They won a test because of bowling and Root. They won't win this one!

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 10:32

      Steve replied:
      Move to Surrey?

  • Comment posted by Ian Carr, today at 10:19

    As a critic of this batting line up, I totally understand the calls for players to be dropped and give someone like Brook a go. There's a case for Lees, Crawley, Pope and Bairstow all to be replaced. However, McCullum in his 1st interview stated he'd rather give players one more game than chop and change, so a change would show a clear contradiction after 1 game (which we won), so not surprised.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 10:32

      Trentatre replied:
      Agreed, no surprise, though I do have a degree of frustration that players who should have been dropped, now have a free reset.

      Not wanting to drop them after one game ignores the string of failures, with issues that they need to go back to their batting coaches and work on.

      I hope McCullum is very clear with them when he does drop them - "fix this and that before I'll pick you again"

  • Comment posted by jordan, today at 10:17

    Not Michael Vaughan’s biggest fan, but he said during the test it would be nice if someone other than root or stokes could stand up with the bat and win the game, sadly they didn’t……NOTHING HAS CHANGED!

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 10:51

      Huggie replied:
      Foakes batted well in the 2nd Innings in fairness. But still only a supporting act to Root

  • Comment posted by PCFC forever, today at 10:03

    How does Pope keep maintaining his place?

    • Reply posted by WhisperingWasp, today at 10:15

      WhisperingWasp replied:
      Divine intervention....

      Also, he has ability, he needs a run of games, although number 3 is tough for him.

      Averages 50 in FC, hasn't set the world alight in Tests, but the talent is there.

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 10:19

    I distinctly recall Boycott saying on TMS that Bairstow was not good enough to bat above 7 in Tests.

    • Reply posted by Jobyfox, today at 10:24

      Jobyfox replied:
      That's probably correct, but the problem is (Root excepted) we probably haven't got anyone good enough to bat above 6.

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 10:04

    Keeping a winning team....but how do succssful county players such as Compton and Brook get in? Are central contracts a closed shop? Does the ECB have to pay twice in effect if those without central contracts are included?

    • Reply posted by hicks and nop, today at 10:09

      hicks and nop replied:
      One wonders with the post pandemic cashflow problems...

  • Comment posted by MC082, today at 10:15

    Rightly or wrongly, England will not trust their batsmen to do their jobs in the long term so Potts and Leach at 8 and 9 will not be sustainable. Curran, Woakes and others who can bat will be fast tracked back in once available regardless of bowling conditions.

    • Reply posted by kingkong, today at 10:19

      kingkong replied:
      I do think you are probably right there. Both Curran - especially this season, and Woakes can be considered more than just handy with the bat, as well as being front line bowlers (when they are both fit to bowl long spells that is!)

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 10:11

    I know the old adage is not to change a winning team - but I would argue that the winning team included Parkinson!

    In any case, we just have to drop Crawley. The top 3 situation is becoming a joke.

    • Reply posted by rhyso, today at 10:18

      rhyso replied:
      Crawley top scored in the first innings.

  • Comment posted by Ct, today at 10:02

    Happy to hear that he is well, injuries are worst nightmare for England cricket

  • Comment posted by amissahit, today at 10:04

    Strange not to include an additional seamer, as Stokes is injured. Trentbridge is not a spinners playground.

    • Reply posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 10:54

      Hello Sunshine replied:
      It is one of the more spinner friendly surfaces in England to a certain degree

  • Comment posted by jedimasterlincoln, today at 10:04

    Feel sorry for Parky. Not that Leach has done too badly, but he's hardly blown people away either during all the time he's had. Young spinners on the county circuit deserve their chances.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 10:14

      Mal replied:
      If someone can’t play because of injury they don’t lose their place when they’ve recovered.

  • Comment posted by aintreehammer, today at 10:23

    How many batters deserve to keep their place apart from Root?? Stupid not to go for Brooks-no one dropped could have ay complaints (except that there were others equally out of form / no technique). We won due to good bowling, a brilliant century, and a NZ no ball. Not due to the 'heroics' of anyone else in the top order.

  • Comment posted by kingkong, today at 10:05

    Unchanged team as expected. Unfortunately Parkinson did nothing to give him an absolute right to displace Leach (I appreciate the conditions did not help any spin bowler at Lords). Pope was out to a great ball in the 2nd innings, and it's always hard to change a winning team. Pope is also a V-Good fielder. I'd prefer to see Brook in, but who do you leave out?

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 10:10

      dave replied:
      Bairstow? Move brookes to 3, Pope to 5.

      YJB should never of been picked, with no red ball cricket in England this season his selection was ridiculous

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 10:38

    I still don't understand what DAWID MALAN did wrong? How are Lees, Crawley, Pope above him??

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 10:22

    Bairstow only picked because he is a mate, surely? Walking wicket who comes off one in ten. What did Dan Lawrence do wrong? And he bowls.

    • Reply posted by jordan, today at 10:26

      jordan replied:
      Is Lawrence not injured? I could be wrong

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 10:01

    And they will lose the series; the price of leaving out in form players like Brook

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 10:00

    Lets hope this good guy gets some luck ...at last.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 10:43

    I'd have Crawley batting at twelve, Lees at thirteen and Pope at another game.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 10:57

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Patience. Crawley is going to be a star.
      He is a busy cricketer who likes to keep the scoreboard ticking along ( like Joe Root ) and I have a gut feeling he is going to be good.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC