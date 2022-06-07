Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Mark Alleyne played in 10 One Day Internationals for England between 1999 and 2000

Former Gloucestershire coach and England all-rounder Mark Alleyne has been added to the coaching staff for the Welsh Fire men's franchise.

Alleyne will join Glamorgan's Matthew Maynard and Somerset's Jason Kerr in helping Fire head coach Gary Kirsten in the Hundred.

Alleyne, 54, won 10 one-day caps for England and led Gloucestershire to nine limited-overs trophies.

He was the first black British coach of a county side, between 2004 and 2007.

Alleyne works for the ECB as a scout and was part of the support team for England's tour of the West Indies in March 2022.

He has also played seniors cricket for England's over 50 team.

"It's exciting to be able to work closely with elite players and hopefully I can use my experience to add extra value to what they do and help create a winning formula for Welsh Fire," said Alleyne.

Welsh Fire team manager Mark Wallace said: "Mark was one of the most forward-thinking and progressive players of his generation.

"He is full of enthusiasm and, knowing Mark, he will bring plenty of new ideas to the table that will help take Welsh Fire to the next level."

Welsh Fire men are scheduled to have Australian spinner Adam Zampa, South African batsman David Miller and Gloucestershire's Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah as their overseas players, alongside England's Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

Tom Banton, David Payne and Ryan Higgins provide the West Country element in the men's squad, which does not include any Welsh representation.

The Cardiff-based franchise won three out of eight games in the inaugural 2021 season and finished seventh in the table.