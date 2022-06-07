Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mithali Raj is the current leading run-scorer in women's ODIs

Legendary India batter Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket.

The 39-year-old retires as the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals, with 7,805 runs at an average of over 50.

The right-hander scored 114 not out on her ODI debut against Ireland in 1999 at just 16 years of age.

She remains India's highest run-scorer in women's T20 internationals, having retired from the format in 2019.

Raj took over the captaincy in 2005 and is the only India captain, male or female, to have led the side in two World Cup finals.

She announced on Twitter: "The last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

"Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win.

"I'd love to stay involved with the game I love and contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world."