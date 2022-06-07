Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hampshire captain James Vince scored an unbeaten 54 off 37 balls

Ben McDermott and James Vince starred for Hampshire with a fine 132-run opening stand to help the Hawks beat Middlesex by nine wickets in the T20 Blast South Group.

McDermott hit a superb 83 off 30 balls, which included nine sixes and five fours, while Vince finished unbeaten on 54 as Hampshire chased down Middlesex's 142-7 in 12 overs.

The hosts had collapsed to 94-6 with Liam Dawson taking 3-14 from his four overs.

Jack Davies (34) Martin Andersson (25 not out) rallied with a late partnership for Middlesex but their side's total always looked under par.

It was McDermott and Vince's second century partnership in three days after the pair made 124 in 70 balls in Hampshire's win against Sussex last time out.

