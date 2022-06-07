Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan failed to build on opener David Lloyd's 68 off 43 balls

Vitality T20 Blast : South Group : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Glamorgan 158-8 (20 overs): Lloyd 68; Phillips 2-22, Payne 2-33, Howell 2-34 Gloucestershire 159-5 (19 overs): Bracey 63, Hammond 31; Douthwaite 3-30 Gloucestershire (2 pts) won by five wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire eased to a five-wicket T20 win over Glamorgan with an over to spare thanks to 63 off 49 balls from James Bracey.

Bracey and Glenn Phillips (40) played key roles as Gloucestershire reached 159-5.

They have seven points from six games, while Glamorgan have five from seven.

David Lloyd top scored for Glamorgan with 68 off 43 balls in their 158-8, but they failed to capitalise on a fine start.

The captain smashed 10 fours and a six as he put on 90 for the first wicket with Sam Northeast, who made 24 at a run a ball.

Canny seamer Benny Howell dismissed both men in a fine spell of 2-34.

South African batter Colin Ingram fell for 10 on his return to the side, as Gloucestershire's slower bowlers dragged the game back in style with Phillips (2-22 in three overs), Tom Smith (1-28) and Jack Taylor (0-11 off two) all highly effective.

Just 69 runs came off the second 10 overs, with David Payne also picking up a couple of wickets as Glamorgan failed to find the regular boundaries they needed.

Remarkably, Ryan Higgins was brought on to bowl the final over and conceded just three off the bat.

Glamorgan were without Australian paceman Michael Neser because of Covid, and Miles Hammond and Bracey got the visitors off to a flyer with a rapid stand of 58 in 6.2 overs before Hammond holed out off Dan Douthwaite for 31 off 22.

Ian Cockbain chipped a return catch to Prem Sisodiya for 10 but Bracey found an experienced partner in Glenn Phillips, as they moved well ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target either side of a rain break.

They put on 76 in 8.5 overs to break the back of the chase before Phillips, with 40 off 27, was well held by Michael Hogan on the long-on boundary off Douthwaite (3-30).

Hogan had Bracey caught on the mid-wicket ropes but it was too late to affect the result.

Glamorgan host Hampshire on Friday, 10 June, while Gloucestershire host derby rivals Somerset the day before.