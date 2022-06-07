Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Alsop (right) hit a century against Middlesex in the County Championship

Batter Tom Alsop has joined Sussex on a permanent deal from Hampshire after initially signing on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract with the Sharks until at least 2025.

The left-hander has scored 313 runs in six County Championship matches, as well as 103 runs in three T20 Blast fixtures this season.

"To sign permanently for Sussex is great news," he told the club's website external-link .

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with Sussex and I'm glad that I have made a decent start to the season in both formats of the game.

"I'd like to thank Hampshire, and I'd like to say a massive thank you to the coaching staff at Sussex for believing in me and to everybody else who has made me feel at home so quickly."

Alsop hit a century for Sussex against Middlesex last month.

Sussex are currently fourth in the T20 Blast south group, having won three of six matches, and seventh in Division Two of the County Championship on 53 points.