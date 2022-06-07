Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jacob Duffy has taken 94 wickets in 91 T20 matches for Otago Volts

New Zealand international bowler Jacob Duffy has signed for Kent on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old is available for the next two County Championship matches, against Gloucestershire and Surrey.

The seam bowler has taken 210 first-class wickets for Otago and has four T20 international caps.

"It's a great opportunity to play some first-class cricket and I'm looking forward to getting going with Kent," he told the club's website.

His current best first-class figures of 7-89 came against Wellington in the 2019-20 Plunket Shield, a season in which he was the tournament's joint-top wicket taker.