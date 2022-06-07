Jacob Duffy: New Zealand bowler signs for Kent on short-term contract
New Zealand international bowler Jacob Duffy has signed for Kent on a short-term contract.
The 27-year-old is available for the next two County Championship matches, against Gloucestershire and Surrey.
The seam bowler has taken 210 first-class wickets for Otago and has four T20 international caps.
"It's a great opportunity to play some first-class cricket and I'm looking forward to getting going with Kent," he told the club's website.
His current best first-class figures of 7-89 came against Wellington in the 2019-20 Plunket Shield, a season in which he was the tournament's joint-top wicket taker.