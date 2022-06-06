Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keegan Petersen scored two half-centuries in his six Championship outings for Durham

Batter Keegan Petersen has left Durham to return to his native South Africa for family reasons.

The 28-year-old had signed a deal to play in seven County Championship games before joining up with the Proteas squad this month.

Petersen managed six first-class appearances, with two half-centuries in those games for the county.

"Our thoughts are with Keegan and his family. We fully support his decision," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"We wish him all the best for the future and thank KP for his contributions in a Durham shirt this season."