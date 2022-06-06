Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Naseem Shah has made four appearances across all formats for Gloucestershire this season

Gloucestershire's Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah has returned home after his father was taken ill.

The 19-year-old has played one County Championship and three Twenty20 games for the club since joining this year.

He has taken five wickets in three T20 Blast fixtures and returned figures of 1-41 in a County Championship draw with Northamptonshire in April.

Gloucestershire say Shah, who has played 11 Tests for Pakistan, can spend as long as needed with his family.

"We thoroughly support Naseem's decision to return home to see his father," performance director Steve Snell told the Gloucestershire website.

"Of course we will miss him on the field, but Naseem's well-being and the health of his loved ones far outweigh any cricketing priorities.

"We have loved having Naseem with us as part of the Gloucestershire family and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to us as soon as possible.

"Everyone at Gloucestershire cricket is thinking of Naseem and his family and sending our upmost support."