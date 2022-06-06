Harry Brook has scored 205 in his five T20 games for Yorkshire in the 2022 competition

Yorkshire Vikings beat Notts in the T20 Blast for the first time since 2017 to move up to third place in North Group.

Harry Brook (40 off 25 balls) and David Willey shared a stand of 76 and Jonny Tattersall's unbeaten 48 guided the home side to 202-5 from their 20 overs.

Willey then bowled Alex Hales with the second ball of the Outlaws' reply.

Notts were 50-5 before Steven Mullaney (79) and Dan Christian (56) added 114, but Dominic Drakes took 3-31 as they ended on 179-7 to lose by 23 runs.

Yorkshire's previous Blast win over Notts was also at Headingley in July 2017 - the Outlaws had come out on top in six out of eight meetings since then, with the other two matches abandoned.

They were given a racing start by openers Adam Lyth (20) and Finn Allen (16) before Brook and Willey took over to continue pushing the score along at more than 10 runs per over, with the help of five sixes between them.

Willey was eventually caught at long-off for 34 from the bowling of spinner Calvin Harrison to leave Yorkshire 119-3 and Brook was bowled in the next over as he tried to cut a ball from Samit Patel which was too full of length.

There was then a lull in the scoring, with only 19 runs added in overs 13 to 15, but Tattersall and Will Fraine (19) put on 65 to help push the total beyond 200 - with the former hitting two sixes and two fours in his 30-ball knock.

A target of 203 was well within the capabilities of the powerful Outlaws batting line-up but Willey produced a beauty which cut back in off the pitch to clean up Hales for a duck.

Drakes then removed Joe Clarke and Patel with successive deliveries and Ben Duckett followed for 15, caught behind from a skier off Matthew Revis.

Dominic Drakes has taken five wickets in two T20 appearances so far for Yorkshire this season

Adil Rashid picked up the fifth wicket as Tom Moores top edged as he tried to sweep a full toss, but with Mullaney and Christian together, Notts still had hope.

Both reached 50 off 31 balls but Mullaney was eventually caught at deep extra cover off Jordan Thompson and when left-arm paceman Drakes bowled Christian behind his legs in the 19th over with 37 still needed, the game was effectively over.

Yorkshire are next in Roses match action against group leaders Lancashire Lightning at Headingley on Wednesday, with the Outlaws - who remain sixth - away to Leicestershire Foxes on Friday evening.

