All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme left the field with a heel injury on the third day of the first Test

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England with a tear in his right heel.

De Grandhomme suffered the injury while bowling on day three of the first Test at Lord's and was unable to bowl on the fourth day, when England won by five wickets.

New Zealand said it will take 10-12 weeks for De Grandhomme to recover.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as his replacement.

De Grandhomme top-scored with 42 in New Zealand's first innings when they were bowled out for 132 but was run out from his first ball in the second innings to become the second victim of England's team hat-trick.

He then took the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes only for it to be called a no-ball before later leaving the field injured.

The second Test starts on Friday at Trent Bridge, with the third Test at Headingley on 23 June.