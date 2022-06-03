Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer's final match as Scotland captain ended in defeat to the UAE

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE 172-5: Aravind 54, Muhammad 36 Scotland 171 all out: Sharif 30, Munsey 29 UAE won by five wickets Scorecard

Scotland were unable to give departing captain Kyle Coetzer a winning send-off as United Arab Emirates inflicted a five-wicket loss in World Cup League 2.

In the fourth and final match of their USA tour, Scotland batted first and were all out for 171.

UAE eased to the target to avenge their defeat of two days previously, spoiling 38-year-old Coetzer's 110th and final match as captain.

Scotland's Richie Berrington rued his side's "mistakes with the bat".

He added: "It was disappointing to end this series of games with a loss, especially with it being Kyle's final game as captain.

"If we had got another 60 runs in these conditions then we would have been in a much stronger position at the halfway stage and, in turn, we could have put the UAE under more pressure in the second half.

"On Kyle and his decision to step back from the captaincy, he has been a fantastic leader for Scottish cricket and influential in moving this team forward. I am sure Kyle still has plenty to offer on the field."

Scotland, with 17-year-old all-rounder Olly Davidson handed a full debut, were soon up against it with opening batsman Matthew Cross gone for five and Coetzer following for 10.

The Scots continued to struggle and were 107-6 before final pairing Safyaan Sharif - who top scored on 30 - and Davidson contributed 44 to nudge up the total.

Calum MacLeod took an early wicket, catching Chirag Suri for four, but UAE responded strongly with Vriitya Aravind hitting a half century.

And victory was completed with 35 balls to spare after a 32 not out by Zawar Farid.

Scotland - who return home with two wins and two defeats against the UAE and USA - remain second in the standings, 12 points behind Oman having played 13 games fewer.