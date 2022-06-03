Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone has taken 68 wickets for England in T20 internationals at an average of 15.94

Thunder finished their Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Lightning inspired by England bowler Sophie Ecclestone's 5-15 at Old Trafford.

With both sides already out of the tournament, spinner Ecclestone starred in the opening and final overs, helping bowl Lightning out for 103 in just 18 overs.

Thunder chased down the visitors' total with 28 balls to spare as Emma Lamb top scored with 42 from 35 balls.

Skipper Ellie Threlkeld and Daisy Mullan saw their side to 104-5 after a brief wobble when they were on 81-5.

Thunder's win was just their second from their six Group B matches, while Lightning finished the tournament bottom of the table with five defeats from their six fixtures.