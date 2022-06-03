Last updated on .From the section Counties

Opener Brett D'Oliveira hit 71 from just 38 balls as Worcestershire Rapids posted 217-5 against Birmingham Bears

Worcestershire Rapids registered their first win of the T20 Blast with a 15-run victory over Birmingham Bears.

Brett D'Oliveira struck a magnificent 71 from 38 balls and Jack Haynes made an unbeaten 54 from 24 as the hosts posted 217-5 at New Road.

In reply, Sam Hain's 45 and some late hitting from Jake Lintott and Henry Brookes propelled Birmingham past 200.

But they fell short on 202-8 as Dwayne Bravo closed out the innings expertly, defending 25 from the final over.

Having been put in to bat first, opener D'Oliveira smashed three sixes and six fours in his knock to set a platform for the Rapids, before Haynes and Colin Munro's 41 from 21 balls led them to their winning total.

The Bears set the tempo in their chase, with Paul Stirling smashing Moeen Ali's first and only over for 22, but the Rapids' bowlers took wickets at regular intervals to keep the run rate under control.

Seamer Dillon Pennington took three wickets in the powerplay to initially put the Bears on the back foot before Hain, Adam Hose and Chris Benjamin led a middle-order recovery.

Lintott faced just 10 balls for his 23 not out but was unable to punish Bravo's final over as the Rapids got themselves off the mark in the 2022 Blast.