Somerset's Ben Green took five Glamorgan wickets in four overs

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Glamorgan 173-7 (20 overs) : Byrom 37, Lloyd 31; Green 5-29 Somerset 174-1: Smeed 94*, Banton 45, Rossouw 30* Somerset (2 pts) win by nine wickets Scorecard

Somerset raced to a breathless win over Glamorgan by nine wickets with 35 balls to spare as they reached 174-1.

Will Smeed led the way with a rocket-fuelled unbeaten 94 off 41 balls while Tom Banton hit 45 and Rilee Roussouw 30 not out.

Glamorgan's 173 for seven was restricted by seamer Ben Green with a career-best five for 29.

Eddie Byrom's 37 was the top score against his former side.

Somerset now have four wins out of five in the South Group.

David Lloyd looked to have launched Glamorgan off to a flying start with 31 off 20 balls before he was caught off Craig Overton, released from the England squad to play.

But despite a superb cameo from Kiran Carlson, who hit 28 off 15, Glamorgan struggled to put any partnerships together.

Byrom accelerated nicely on his T20 debut for Glamorgan but Green kept on inducing catches and his final over saw him york Byrom and James Weighell in successive deliveries.

Dan Douthwaite smashed the last two balls of the innings from Josh Davey for six to give Glamorgan something to defend.

But Somerset openers Smeed and Banton soon got into their stride with a stand of 100 in 9.2 overs as Glamorgan struggled to hit consistent lengths.

Banton, who had been short of runs, reached 45 off 30 including three sixes before chipping a return catch to Prem Sisodiya.

Somerset peppered the ropes with incredible regularity as seven balls in a row disappeared to the boundary.

Roussouw joined in the fun with his 30 coming off 15 balls while Smeed finished with eight sixes and seven fours to his credit after some remarkable striking.

Glamorgan have two wins out of five as they face Surrey on Sunday, 5 June while Somerset make the trip to Gloucestershire on Thursday, 9 June.