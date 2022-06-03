Close menu

England v New Zealand: Hosts struggling after tourists resist at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day two)
New Zealand 132 & 236-4: Mitchell 97*, Blundell 90*; Potts 2-50
England 141: Southee 4-55, Boult 3-21
England trail by 227 runs
England face an uphill task to win the first Test after New Zealand doggedly built an imposing lead on the second day at Lord's.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell made the home side toil with an unbeaten partnership of 180 that took New Zealand to 236-4, 227 ahead.

At 56-4 just after lunch, New Zealand's lead stood at only 47, but Mitchell, with 97 not out, and Blundell's unbeaten 90 ensured no further wickets fell in the day.

Earlier, England added 25 to their overnight 116-7 to be bowled out for 141, a first-innings advantage of nine.

Including their collapse on Thursday evening, the home side lost their last eight wickets for 49 runs.

England failed to capitalise on dismissing New Zealand for 132 on day one and the first Test under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum is in severe danger of ending in defeat.

Calm restored as England toil

There was a time when this second day looked set to follow the helter-skelter nature of a first that saw 17 wickets fall.

Across the end of England's first innings and the beginning of New Zealand's second, seven more had gone at the beginning of the afternoon session and a two-day finish was a possibility.

Still, the pitch had been blameless for the calamitous batting from both teams and it always felt likely that, at some point, at least one player would put it to good use and make a telling contribution.

Instead, New Zealand found two, with Mitchell and Blundell showing all of the patience, determination and good judgement that had previously eluded almost every other batter in the match.

For a while in the afternoon, some proper Test match cricket broke out, a complete contrast to the fast-forward style that had reigned until that point.

England did little wrong, but as the attack tired and the ball softened, New Zealand were able to accelerate to a point where the game is probably already beyond the hosts.

Mitchell and Blundell punish England

In collapsing on Thursday, New Zealand looked rusty, tentative and uncertain, nothing like world Test champions.

They were in danger of a repeat on Friday - all of Will Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Devon Conway nicked off. In the case of captain Williamson, it was to England debutant Matthew Potts for the second time in the match.

With the Test hanging in the balance, Mitchell and Blundell absorbed the pressure, then put the Black Caps in control.

There were moments when Mitchell played rash drives at James Anderson and was briefly discomforted by short balls from Stokes, while Blundell looked skittish when leg-spinner Matt Parkinson came into the attack.

But both right-handers scored heavily through mid-wicket, with Blundell also playing some attractive strokes square on the off side.

They will each sleep on the verge of a Lord's hundred, and with the prospect of facing the second new ball - England's last hope - on Saturday morning.

England pay price for meek collapse

At 59-0 and 92-2, England could have taken charge, but after losing five wickets for eight runs on Thursday, began Friday trying to eke out any sort of lead.

They lost the last three wickets in less than seven overs - Stuart Broad was bowled playing an awful swipe at Tim Southee, Ben Foakes flat-footedly prodded the same bowler to first slip and Parkinson edged Trent Boult.

Once again needing a performance from their bowlers, England found that Anderson, Broad and Potts were initially just as good as the first day.

However, when Mitchell and Blundell dug in on a true pitch, a seam attack made up entirely of right-arm, fast-medium bowlers had a familiar one-dimensional feel.

Parkinson, a concussion substitute for Jack Leach, produced a mixed bag, unable to provide the point of difference England needed.

Captain Stokes sent down a spell of bouncers, to no avail. After the experience of the batting collapse, the new skipper was given a further lesson in the challenge of leading this England team.

'They really tried everything' - reaction

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, speaking to Test Match Special: "The rhythm of the game has changed. After all the excitement of yesterday people were expecting it to continue but it has shown once you got the heavy roller on and the ball got soft you can make runs on there.

"From a coach's point of view all you can ask is to keep the intensity in the field and try and create chances. They really tried everything out there, different lines, short pitched bowling, to try and create chances but they never came."

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was tough at times. To build the partnership with Daryl was pretty pleasing.

"They bowled really well - nice and tight. We got through that and hopefully we can build on that."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England's batting crumbles under any sort of pressure. If we are feeling that watching them, what sort of job has Brendon McCullum got to stop the players from feeling that?"

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:40

    This test, after a strange start is heading in the direction we all thought, NZ are a good side and England are crap.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But we knew all this before the test match started. Why has it come as surprise that England failed with the bat again. We dont have any quality batsmen who can play test cricket coming through. The captaincy was never the problem but that we are lacking players who are good enough to play at this level

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 18:41

    At 45-7, England where in a position where they almost couldn’t lose.
    They have done well, in just over a day, to get to a position where they almost can’t win.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 19:06

      Sport Report replied:
      Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:53

    England will lose this test. Can almost guarantee it 100%....

    They CANNOT bat....(bit of an important part of cricket)....…

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:37

    Game over
    NZ were never going to fail twice but no doubt England will.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:49

      Sport Report replied:
      Good old England - they never disappoint

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 18:45

    Yep, England will struggle to get 180 no matter what the pitch. Interesting stat today on the BBC website - England have on 7 occasions over the past 3 years been bowled out for less than 85 runs once the first wicket had fallen. That tells me that these players are very mentally weak.

    • Reply posted by mikeyv, today at 19:15

      mikeyv replied:
      Or just incompetent as batsmen.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 18:46

    Before the bowler bashers start the batsman are the problem and have been for several years they seldom give the bowlers a total to bowl out and to preempt the Parkinson bashers he was bowling on a 2nd day Lords pitch that gave the spinners nothing it would have been different on a day 4 or 5 pitch and for the Moeen Ali cheerleaders 1 over for 22 runs today.....No change there then!

    • Reply posted by DBHughes77, today at 18:55

      DBHughes77 replied:
      NZ are 236 - 4, that is a fairly typical test match score. The bowlers won't always get a team out for under 150. The bowlers are not the issue!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:54

    England can learn from the Kiwis- patience, concentration and determination.

    • Reply posted by ElephantBizarre, today at 18:58

      ElephantBizarre replied:
      England don’t seem able to learn!

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:43

    I really feel for Root. His captaincy and apparent lack of tactical insight became the scapegoat for the abysmal performances. It became fashionable to blame him basically, such a shame especially considering he was batting like a captain at least. Credit to NZ they’re a great side but for England it’s very much same sh** different day, pathetic.

    • Reply posted by TobyEsterhase, today at 18:45

      TobyEsterhase replied:
      Hit the nail on the head. I'm surprised they didn't blame Root for Brexit!

  • Comment posted by Lovely Jubilees Rodders, today at 19:04

    NZ will get 350+, England will get maximum 180.

    The game is over.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats the spirit guys. Good to see the support for the England cricket team

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 18:41

    NZ already have enough runs. England won't get 150.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:01

    Going back to my earlier comment, about England playing 4 number 11s. Why hasn't Broad worked at his defensive game? Even players such as Bumrah and Boult have become better batsmen, so why can't he, as he does have a good shot or two in him. It can only be laziness or arrogance that prevents him from applying himself more. Ditto Ollie Robinson's batting.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 19:04

      steve replied:
      Are you laying the failure of this team at the bowlers’ door? Are you Andrew Strauss?

  • Comment posted by ilovecricket, today at 18:51

    It just shows that when a big partnership develops and the pitch flattens slightly , you need real pace and not medium pace trundlers. Sadly Archer and Stone are injured and the rest look like Green Track Bullies unable to buy a wicket.

    • Reply posted by DBHughes77, today at 18:55

      DBHughes77 replied:
      NZ are 236 - 4, that is a fairly typical test match score. The bowlers won't always get a team out for under 150. The bowlers are not the issue!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 18:45

    The new ball tomorrow is crucial to deciding whether Eng lose or get hammered out of sight.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:51

      Sport Report replied:
      I think the weather forecast is more important on deciding whether England lose or it's a draw

  • Comment posted by Major Lee Bassball, today at 18:44

    Quite surprised Root only bowled one over. Looked as likely as anyone

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:53

      Sport Report replied:
      They'll need him to bat for almost 2 days

  • Comment posted by Lt Pigeon, today at 18:39

    NZ have done enough to win this already. Over to you Brendan....

    • Reply posted by ant6914, today at 19:18

      ant6914 replied:
      Brendan probably has taken a few quiet moments aside to review the exit clause in his contract...🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Edale, today at 19:09

    New management cannot hide the worst England 11 for 50 years. Simple.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:58

    So much for all those who thought once Anderson & Broad were brought back into the team & together with a new captain plus a new aggressive coach, it'll be the start of a new dawn & England will once again start doing well!

    • Reply posted by DBHughes77, today at 19:00

      DBHughes77 replied:
      NZ are 236 - 4, that is a fairly typical test match score. The bowlers won't always get a team out for under 150. The bowlers are not the issue!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:57

    Hopefully this will be the last game for Broad, he looks knackered (admittedly he had to do a lot of fielding) and should be replaced by someone who balances the side, as England cannot afford the luxury of playing 4 number 11s.

    • Reply posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 19:01

      crickets truthseeker replied:
      He didnt field for too long on day 1

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 19:22

    Dreadful truly dreadful. This shower masquerading for an England test team do not deserve the support of the public. I hope the players feel as embarrassed as I do watching this lot. That first innings batting performance should be the final nail in the coffin of several players. Pope at three… he’s not good to come in at 7 !!

  • Comment posted by ventidiusbassus, today at 19:06

    I suspect the game is up now and the result all but set in stone.

    Englands batting is highly unlikely to make any target much over 150.

    The ‘new era’ has lasted a day, which in all honesty over most of the past few years is too often all it has taken to make a result clear, regardless of subsequent resistance.

    A new era cannot happen simply by declaration.

    It requires organic reconstruction.

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 19:20

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Well, pretty much 1 session …. NZ took control after lunch and got too many runs in 1st innings.. since then it’s been all NZ !!

