The women's Ashes Test in January came down to the final ball on a dramatic fourth day

Women's Tests should be played over five days but the longest format is unlikely to be "part of the landscape" in the future, says International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay.

The five women's Tests held in the past five years, all played over four days, have ended in draws.

England skipper Heather Knight has called for five-day Tests, which would allow more time for a positive result.

"Most people would say five days are required," said Barclay.

"Absolutely if they are going play it in my personal view is they should have five days to play it in."

Only England, Australia and India have played a women's Test since 2017 with the dramatic drawn Ashes match in January the most recent red-ball international.

England are scheduled to play South Africa over four days in June, the Proteas' first Test since 2014.

After the Ashes draw, which came down to the final ball, some pundits called for more Tests to be scheduled but the matches can be more expensive to host and female players have limited opportunities play the format domestically.

"If you look strategically at the way cricket is going there is no doubt that white-ball cricket is way of the future," Barclay told BBC Test Match Special.

"That is the game sought after by fans. It is where broadcasters are putting their resources. It is what is driving the money

"To play Test cricket you have got to have structures domestically. They don't really exist in any of the countries at the moment. I cant really see women's Test cricket evolving at any particular speed.

"That not to say any countries that choose to play Test cricket can't do so. But I don't see it being any part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all."