Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland are now a team full of leaders

Record run scorer Kyle Coetzer is to step down as Scotland captain but has vowed to play "more exciting cricket" for his country at the age of 38.

Friday's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series fixture in Texas against the UAE will be his last match in charge.

It will be his 110th as captain and 214th appearance for Scotland.

"I have thought long and hard about my decision," he said. "While part of me is sad to be stepping down, I'm happy with where the team currently sits."

Scotland remain second behind Oman, despite Wednesday's four-wicket win over the third-placed UEA, which included Coetzer's latest century, but have games in hand over the leaders. Three teams qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup finals.

"It's been a great journey so far and there's going to be some more exciting cricket to play yet.," Coetzer said.

His successor will be appointed before Scotland's next series of fixtures in July against Namibia and Nepal, with the coaching team making the decision in consultation with senior players and interim head of performance Toby Bailey.

"It's been fantastic to see how the players are managing themselves on the field recently and, to effectively have more than one leader out there has been a really positive and encouraging sign for me," Coetzer said. "It was this that made me feel it was the right time to share my decision and step down.

"I have no desire to stop playing and will be giving everything I have to my fellow players and the next captain."

Coetzer, Scotland's third most capped player, scored their first-ever World Cup century and hit more ODI runs for them than any other player, recorded more wins than any other captain and led them to qualification for the Super 12s in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Bailey extended "a huge thank you" to Coetzer for his time as captain but suggested there was "a very capable new leader" within the squad.

"An incredible leader and cricketing talent, Kyle has made an unforgettable contribution to the game in Scotland, helping the team progress over the years and inspiring others," he added.