Joe Root has become the second England batter to score 10,000 Test runs.

Root reached the landmark by scoring a century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

He is the 14th player to achieve the feat, with ex-captain Sir Alastair Cook the only other England player to do so.

Aged 31 years, five months and five days, Root has reached 10,000 runs at exactly the same age as Cook - making the pair the joint-youngest players to reach the milestone.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Cook said: "I was so glad I was here to witness that - an unbelievable knock by an unbelievable player.

"He is the most complete England batsman in all forms."

Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar and Younis Khan are the other batters to reach the milestone.

Last year Root scored 1,708 Test runs, the third best haul in history, as he found remarkable form despite the struggles of England's other batters.

He has scored 26 Test centuries, the second most for England behind Cook, who hit 33.

The numbers behind Root's 10,000

Youngest players to 10,000 Test runs Player Age Date achieved Joe Root (England) 31 years, 5 months, 5 days 5 June 2022 Alastair Cook (England) 31 years, 5 months, 5 days 30 May 2016 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 31 years, 10 months, 20 days 16 March 2005 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 33 years, 4 months, 11 days 27 Feb 2009 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 33 years, 5 months, 11 days 30 May 2008

Most Test runs in history 1. Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) - 15,921 8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) - 11,867 2. Ricky Ponting (Aus) - 13,378 9. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 11,814 3. Jacques Kallis (SA) - 13,289 10. Allan Border (Aus) - 11,174 4. Rahul Dravid (Ind) - 13,288 11. Steve Waugh (Aus) - 10,927 5. Alastair Cook (Eng) - 12,472 12. Sunil Gavaskar (Ind) - 10,122 6. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 12,400 13. Younis Khan (Pak) - 10,099 7. Brian Lara (WI) - 11,953 14. Joe Root (Eng) - 10,000

How does Root compare? Innings Joe Root Alastair Cook Sachin Tendulkar 100 4,789 4,168 4,962 150 6,775 6,912 7,869 200 9,278 8,691 10,265 218 10,000 9,780 10,769 291 12,472 14,726 329 15,921

Root's most productive year was in 2021 where he scored 1,708, but he could play in another six Tests in 2022 and is well positioned to pass 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the fourth time

