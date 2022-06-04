Close menu

Joe Root: England batter passes 10,000 Test runs

Joe Root

Joe Root has become the second England batter to score 10,000 Test runs.

Root reached the landmark by scoring a century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

He is the 14th player to achieve the feat, with ex-captain Sir Alastair Cook the only other England player to do so.

Aged 31 years, five months and five days, Root has reached 10,000 runs at exactly the same age as Cook - making the pair the joint-youngest players to reach the milestone.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Cook said: "I was so glad I was here to witness that - an unbelievable knock by an unbelievable player.

"He is the most complete England batsman in all forms."

Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar and Younis Khan are the other batters to reach the milestone.

Last year Root scored 1,708 Test runs, the third best haul in history, as he found remarkable form despite the struggles of England's other batters.

He has scored 26 Test centuries, the second most for England behind Cook, who hit 33.

The numbers behind Root's 10,000

The numbers behind Joe Root's Test career: Innings 218, Runs 10,000, Average 49,50, Centuries 26, half-centuries 54, highest score 254
Youngest players to 10,000 Test runs
PlayerAgeDate achieved
Joe Root (England)31 years, 5 months, 5 days5 June 2022
Alastair Cook (England)31 years, 5 months, 5 days30 May 2016
Sachin Tendulkar (India)31 years, 10 months, 20 days16 March 2005
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)33 years, 4 months, 11 days27 Feb 2009
Ricky Ponting (Australia)33 years, 5 months, 11 days30 May 2008
Most Test runs in history
1. Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) - 15,9218. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) - 11,867
2. Ricky Ponting (Aus) - 13,3789. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 11,814
3. Jacques Kallis (SA) - 13,28910. Allan Border (Aus) - 11,174
4. Rahul Dravid (Ind) - 13,28811. Steve Waugh (Aus) - 10,927
5. Alastair Cook (Eng) - 12,47212. Sunil Gavaskar (Ind) - 10,122
6. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 12,40013. Younis Khan (Pak) - 10,099
7. Brian Lara (WI) - 11,95314. Joe Root (Eng) - 10,000
How does Root compare?
InningsJoe RootAlastair CookSachin Tendulkar
1004,7894,1684,962
1506,7756,9127,869
2009,2788,69110,265
21810,0009,78010,769
29112,47214,726
32915,921
Joe Root year-by-year Test runs. . The graphic is showing Joe Root's year-by-year Test runs: 2012 93, 2013 862, 2014 777, 2015 1385, 2016 1477, 2017 966, 2018 948, 2019 851, 2020 464, 2021 1708 and 2022 469
Root's most productive year was in 2021 where he scored 1,708, but he could play in another six Tests in 2022 and is well positioned to pass 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the fourth time

More to follow.

