First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day one) New Zealand 132: Potts 4-13, Anderson 4-66 England 116-7: Crawley 43; Boult 2-15 England trail by 16 runs Scorecard

England's new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum got off to a chaotic start as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

New Zealand were bowled out for 132, only for England to slump to 116-7 in reply.

For as brilliant as England were with the ball and in the field, they were as poor with the bat as they have been in a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests.

Though New Zealand won the toss, the conditions offered movement to the home side that debutant Matthew Potts and the recalled James Anderson exploited with four wickets apiece.

However, Colin de Grandhomme's 42 not out dragged the Black Caps from 45-7, with the last three wickets adding 87 runs.

Still, England were in strong positions at 59-0 and 92-2, only to lose five wickets for eight runs in a blur of inexplicable strokes.

All this on a day when Jack Leach had to be withdrawn from the match with concussion after landing awkwardly whilst trying to save a boundary in only the sixth over.

Leach has been replaced by Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who started the day in Manchester and ended it on the verge of batting in his Test debut.

Action-packed start to new era

If the expectation was that the new management would bring an all-action style to the England team, it was fulfilled on a barely believable day at Lord's, when the two sides competed to see who could put in the worst batting performance.

As everything went England's way in the morning, new skipper Stokes had few decisions to make. It may be that his most important act was to lose the toss, but there were some glimpses of an attacking intent with as many as six catchers posted in the slips.

England utilised the conditions with a full length and caught everything - Jonny Bairstow held on to three at third slip, including two stunners.

Among the carnage, Leach was hurt and the game stopped after 23 overs for applause in tribute to late Australia legend Shane Warne.

For as much as England looked reinvigorated with the ball and in the field, their batting was depressingly feeble, the rash shots all too familiar.

The late clatter of wickets were enough to drag New Zealand back into a contest that they could already have been out of.

More to follow.