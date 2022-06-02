Close menu

England v New Zealand: Hosts make chaotic start to new era as 17 wickets fall on day one

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments205

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day one)
New Zealand 132: Potts 4-13, Anderson 4-66
England 116-7: Crawley 43; Boult 2-15
England trail by 16 runs
Scorecard

England's new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum got off to a chaotic start as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

New Zealand were bowled out for 132, only for England to slump to 116-7 in reply.

For as brilliant as England were with the ball and in the field, they were as poor with the bat as they have been in a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests.

Though New Zealand won the toss, the conditions offered movement to the home side that debutant Matthew Potts and the recalled James Anderson exploited with four wickets apiece.

However, Colin de Grandhomme's 42 not out dragged the Black Caps from 45-7, with the last three wickets adding 87 runs.

Still, England were in strong positions at 59-0 and 92-2, only to lose five wickets for eight runs in a blur of inexplicable strokes.

All this on a day when Jack Leach had to be withdrawn from the match with concussion after landing awkwardly while trying to save a boundary in only the sixth over.

Leach has been replaced by Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who started the day in Manchester and ended it on the verge of batting in his Test debut.

Action-packed start to new era

If the expectation was that the new management would bring an all-action style to the England team, it was fulfilled on a barely believable day at Lord's, when the two sides competed to see who could put in the worse batting performance.

As everything went England's way in the morning, new skipper Stokes had few decisions to make. It may be that his most important act was to lose the toss, but there were some glimpses of an attacking intent with as many as six catchers posted in the slips.

England utilised the conditions with a full length and caught everything - Jonny Bairstow held on to three at third slip, including two stunners.

Amid the carnage, Leach was hurt, and the game was also stopped after 23 overs for applause in tribute to late Australia legend Shane Warne.

For as much as England looked reinvigorated with the ball and in the field, their batting was depressingly feeble, the rash shots all too familiar.

The late clatter of wickets was enough to drag New Zealand back into a contest that they could already have been out of.

England collapse leaves Test in balance

Perhaps the biggest crime of England's collapse was that New Zealand looked flattened, offering little threat, until they were given a way back into the match.

It started when Zak Crawley fell in characteristic fashion, edging a booming drive off Kyle Jamieson after playing nicely for 43.

Though new number three Ollie Pope was drawn into a poke at Jamieson for only seven, all seemed calm while former captain Joe Root, who was given a rapturous reception, was at the crease.

But when Root pushed Tim Southee to gully for 11, England lost the plot.

Left-hander Alex Lees was lbw getting too far across his stumps and Stokes edged an ambitious drive, before Boult had Bairstow play on and bounced out Potts.

England had lost five wickets in the space of 28 balls, and needed Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad to drag them to the close without sustaining further damage.

Anderson and Potts combine to skittle Kiwis

For a while, New Zealand looked a shadow of the side that won a series here 1-0 last year on the way to being crowned world Test champions - their tentative batters were preyed on by the artistry of Anderson and the energy of Potts.

Anderson needed only seven balls to take Will Young's edge, with Bairstow taking a stunning grab low to his left. When Tom Latham nicked in the same direction, Bairstow's reaction to hold a catch he initially dropped was just as impressive.

Bairstow's third came when Broad drew Devon Conway into playing away from his body, before Potts got in on the act.

He took the edge of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with his fifth ball, got Daryl Mitchell to play on and bowled Tom Blundell when he offered no shot.

With De Grandhomme marshalling the tail, Anderson took some punishment but still had both Jamieson and Southee caught on the boundary.

Potts trapped Ajaz Patel lbw for his fourth but had to leave the field with cramp, allowing Stokes to dismiss last man Boult.

England were in control, only for the evening collapse to turn the match on its head.

A 'baffling' yet 'familiar' collapse - reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Test Match Special: "It was decent bowling, very good bowling at times, but the batting has been poor for both sides.

"That was the worst possible start from the England batting line-up because we are now talking about what has happened over the last year or so.

"You can give them all the excuses in the world, but ultimately that amount of talent in the dressing room has failed to deliver."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England's collapse is baffling and still in some ways rather familiar."

205 comments

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 18:38

    Yet again cricket fans cheated by the ridiculously slow over rate. Lords tickets are expensive enough but only 76 overs bowled plus 2 for the innings change leaves fans robbed of 12 overs play today. That's almost an hour's play and more than an hour at the rate they actually bowled.

    • Reply posted by Priti Useless, today at 18:42

      Priti Useless replied:
      17 wickets! 4 or 5 minutes per wicket. Do the math!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 18:42

    Three certain things in life…. Taxes, Death and an England collapse!!!!

    • Reply posted by bruce, today at 18:56

      bruce replied:
      England still crap.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:36

    Ok,a jokes a joke.

    SIX YEARS since Bairstow scored a century on home soil,average in the last FOUR years in England SEVENTEEN (gone down a bit after today's 1)

    He is picked as a SPECIALIST BATSMAN !!!

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 19:03

      Moggs replied:
      An empty cupboard.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 18:45

    Hope Joe is absolutely rolling around laughing at people on HYS who assume that his captaincy was the reason that nobody in England other than him and Harry Brook know one end of a cricket bat from the other.

    Dismantle the unfit for purpose ECB, scrap the Dumbdred, develop cricketers with sound base techniques.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 18:52

      N2019 replied:
      Root - don't think technique is an issue there. Crawley has a sound base technique, but not the mentality to go with it. Don't think Lees is choosing that stance because of the 100. Pope is different and will likely be replaced by Brook now.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:43

    Leach did the right thing and knocked himself out to escape this test.

    Shambles.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 18:57

      John Jones replied:
      would have done even worse with leach.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 18:40

    Put it this way.

    If England were bowled out for 132 and NZ were 50 odd for 0 in reply there is absolutely no chance they would now be 116-7.

    Utter rubbish.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 18:44

      saddletramp replied:
      So if NZ batsmen are that good,how come they were 45-7 ?

      Stupid comment.

      They odds are still that England will have first innings lead.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 18:45

    12 overs short on the day is disgusting.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:45

    Only England could go from a position of strength to a shambles of a collapse

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:54

      david replied:
      Could just be it’s a low scoring pitch

  • Comment posted by HowNowMarkFrancois, today at 18:39

    O Brave New World, same as ever.

    We can still bowl a bit.

    And we still can't bat our way out of a wet paper bag.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:55

      david replied:
      Give it time. This overhaul will be a marathon not a sprint. It won’t be perfect overnight!

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 18:44

    Sooner people wake up to the fact that ‘test’ and I use that term lightly, cricket is dead. At best the players will treat it like a 50 over game. Batsmen just wanna smack it out the ground. The idea of standing in the middle for hours on end leaving deliveries or blocking is now alien to them.

    • Reply posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 18:47

      BRUCIEGILLS replied:
      Bring back Sir Geoffrey and his rhubarb

  • Comment posted by Macwomble, today at 18:39

    When, when, when are we actually going to get 90 overs in a day? 12 overs short today....absolutely ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 18:45

      Deergut replied:
      That seems to be the explanation for test cricket - it's a real rest to complete 90 overs!!

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 18:41

    The headline earlier in the day was dismal New Zealand. I think honours are evenly shared now. Very pleased for young Potts and Jimmy. Both bowled extremely well. But then the kiwi bowling was excellent as well. Hope we can see some good batting performances in the second innings.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 18:37

    Normal service resumed after the first two sessions

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 18:43

    England's most dependable batsmen out with concussion too.

  • Comment posted by Tom the bomb, today at 18:39

    Same players = same results. It’s not rocket science!.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 18:49

      Simba replied:
      This just shows (again) the ridiculousness of omitting Broad and Anderson in WI… the blokes holding the pieces of wood are the problem and have been for years. It is only Broad and Anderson (and their back up bowlers) who have kept things respectable all this time.

  • Comment posted by Mikey x, today at 18:48

    Good old England. The most consistent team ever. Guaranteed failure. Maybe all the other test sides can be persuaded to give them 3 innings to level up the skill imbalance.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:57

      david replied:
      So bowling the No 1 test team out for 132 is ‘guaranteed failure’ is it?

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 18:48

    Add 2 overs between innings and only 78 overs bowled all day despite 30 mins overtime. Total disgrace but of course people will give excuses for this nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 18:42

    I've got a day 3 ticket - going for £10

  • Comment posted by Jonnyshiatsu, today at 18:40

    I literally took a nap at 64-1. I just woke up to a nightmare!!!!

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 18:45

      John Jones replied:
      a nightmare would be the ashes team trying to bat against a pie chucker.

  • Comment posted by DBHughes77, today at 18:53

    What do people expect? Our problem is nothing to do with management, selection, or our bowling (which has generally been good for a long time apart from the odd session here and there).

    Our problem is the batting! We have hardly any international standard batsmen! McCullum and Stokes can’t solve that!

