Georgia Adams' Southern Vipers head into finals day with a 100% record in this year's competition

Southern Vipers made it six wins out of six as they secured their place in the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Captain Georgia Adams (47) top-scored for the Vipers as they beat Northern Diamonds by six wickets.

The Diamonds posted 141-4 with Nat Sciver (50) and Hollie Armitage 48 no contributing, but the Vipers chased it down with 10 balls to spare.

Central Sparks face South East Stars in the semi-final, despite Sparks' seven-wicket loss to Western Storm.

At The Ageas Bowl, Diamonds' England batter Sciver made a fine half-century before being run out by Maia Bouchier, while Charlie Dean returned figures of 2-24 for the Vipers.

Danni Wyatt got the run chase off to a good start with 35 off 16 balls and was given good support by Adams and Ella McCaughan (27 not out) as the Vipers maintained their 100% winning record in the group stage.

Central Sparks' Amy Jones, now the tournament's top-scorer with a total of 245 runs, continued her fine form with an innings of 63 to help her side to 134-4 at New Road.

Storm's Georgia Hennessy hit an unbeaten 47 to lead her side to victory, but Sparks still progress to finals day on 11 June where they will play South East Stars for a place in the final against the Vipers.

Sunday fixture

Guildford: South East Stars v Sunrisers (14:30 BST)