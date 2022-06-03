Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A "pathetic" batting display has cost England in the first Test against New Zealand, according to Michael Vaughan.

England bowled out the tourists for 132, only to then lose five wickets for eight runs on Thursday evening and eventually be dismissed for 141.

New Zealand were able to move to 236-4 on Friday, a lead of 227 runs.

"As a batting unit, yesterday was pathetic. The dismissals were not good enough at this level," former captain Vaughan told Test Match Special.

This Test is England's first under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, and comes after a run of only one win in the past 17 matches.

"I hope Brendon is going to be real with them," added Vaughan, who averaged 41.44 in his 82 Tests for England.

"There are no excuses. They played poorly. At the minute, that is the standard of this batting unit.

"The batting is a real problem. How Brendon puts it right, I don't know."

McCullum's assistant coach Paul Collingwood said it would take time for England's batting to improve.

"I'm sure all of the players have come out from that first innings and wished they had been more selective with their shots, or scored runs," said Collingwood.

"Brendon was very calm and there won't be a kneejerk reaction because of one innings. We knew that things were not going to change overnight."

England had reduced New Zealand to 56-4 in the second innings before Daryl Mitchell, with 97 not out, and Tom Blundell's unbeaten 90 ensured no further wickets fell on the second day.

The home side's pace attack impressed with the new ball but later James Anderson, Stuart Broad, debutant Matthew Potts and skipper Stokes - four right-arm fast-medium bowlers - struggled to make inroads on a true pitch.

England are currently without eight injured bowlers, including the extra pace of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Olly Stone.

"When it swings and seams, England's bowlers are a threat," said Vaughan, who captained England between 2003 and 2009.

"When it doesn't, this attack will struggle to get 20 wickets. It was crying out for a Jofra Archer, Mark Wood or Olly Stone, someone who could offer something different.

"Everything that we knew about this Test side has been highlighted in the two days."

Despite New Zealand's sizable lead, Collingwood still believes England can get back into the Test, especially with the second new ball available on Saturday morning.

"Hopefully we can make some inroads tomorrow," said Collingwood.

"It's certainly not out of our reach. The way that the pitch has played should give our batsmen a lot of confidence that we can chase anything."