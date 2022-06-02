Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leach was able to walk off the field after receiving medial treatment

England spinner Jack Leach has been withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's after suffering symptoms of concussion.

The 30-year-old took a heavy fall while chasing a ball to the boundary in the sixth over of the first day.

England can name a concussion replacement, but there is no other spinner in the squad, so a substitute will have to be called up.

Slow left-armer Leach was playing in his first home Test since 2019.

Fielding at point, he chased an edge from Devon Conway off the bowling of Stuart Broad to the third man boundary.

In stopping the ball from reaching the rope, Leach landed awkwardly and received treatment from the medical staff of both teams.

He left the field immediately and was confirmed to be suffering symptoms of concussion after being assessed.

The Somerset bowler has previously suffered concussions - once when he fainted at home and hit his head on a sink and another when he was struck on the head while batting by former South Africa pace bowler Morne Morkel.

The International Cricket Council permitted the use of concussion substitutes in 2019. In the same year, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute, also at Lord's, after Steve Smith was struck by England pace bowler Jofra Archer.

Replacements must be like-for-like, so England have to replace Leach with another frontline spinner.