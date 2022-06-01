Close menu

England captain Ben Stokes shows support to ill Graham Thorpe

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Thorpe
Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals for England

Captain Ben Stokes wore a special England shirt in support of Graham Thorpe at the toss for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

In May, the Professional Cricketers' Association said that former England and Surrey batter Thorpe, 52, was "seriously ill" in hospital.

Stokes' shirt had Thorpe's name and capped number 564 on the back.

"We're supporting him, his wife, kids and all his family and friends through this tough time," said Stokes.

Left-handed middle-order batter Thorpe played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, averaging 44.66. He also played 82 one-day internationals.

He was England men's assistant coach until February, but left the role following the 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia and was appointed head coach of Afghanistan's men's team in March.

"Everybody is aware that Thorpey is very unwell. We all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us," added Stokes.

"I've spoken with his wife Amanda. She's been grateful and thankful for the respect and privacy the family have received."

England captain Ben Stokes walks up the steps at Lord's wearing a shirt with Thorpe 564 on the back in tribute to ill former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe
Stokes wore the shirt dedicated to Thorpe at the toss

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC