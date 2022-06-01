Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone has two T20 centuries to his credit as well as 28 fifties

Liam Livingstone hammered 75 off 40 balls as unbeaten Lancashire Lightning beat Derbyshire Falcons by 17 runs at Old Trafford in the T20 Blast.

The home side, with two wins and a tie from their three previous games, posted a score of 219-6 after opting to bat.

Dane Vilas (34) helped Livingstone add 91 for the third wicket, while George Scrimshaw took 3-45 for the Falcons.

Luis Reece began their reply with 55 off 36 balls but although Leus du Plooy hit 59 not out they ended on 202-5.

Livingstone again underlined his reputation as one of the game's most dangerous white-ball strikers after Keaton Jennings gave Lancashire a flying start with 34 off 21 balls.

The right-hander hit five sixes and five fours before he and Vilas departed in successive overs - the Lancashire captain stumped off Mattie McKiernan and Livingstone hitting left-armer Hayden Kerr to deep extra cover.

Steven Croft hit two sixes in his 28 off 10 balls to give the innings a final flourish and Derbyshire's chances of chasing down the third-highest total in this season's competition were not helped when Shan Masood was run out after Reece sent him back.

Reece atoned by reaching 50 off 31 balls before hitting Tom Hartley straight to Tim David at long-off and although du Plooy and Brooke Guest put on 78, they had too much to do.

Derbyshire needed 30 off the final over and it was Livingstone who ended Guest's innings on 35 with a catch in the deep, leaving du Plooy unbeaten after a 31-ball knock, that featured three sixes.

