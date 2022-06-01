Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Tye has played in the Indian Premier League for Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants

Durham have signed Australian pace bowler Andrew Tye for this season's Vitality Blast.

The 35-year-old, who previously played for Gloucestershire in the Blast, goes straight into the squad for Wednesday's fixture against Worcestershire.

Having extensive experience in limited-overs cricket, Tye helped Perth Scorchers to the Big Bash League title during the winter.

Tye joins after Ashton Turner sustained a shoulder injury on Friday.

The club say that Turner will be assessed and will undergo rehabilitation after he picked up the injury against Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

"We are pleased to welcome to AJ to Durham for the Vitality Blast, there are still lots of games to play and having lost Ashton Turner to injury were keen to act quickly on a replacement," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"He has an impressive T20 record both at international level and domestically and we are looking forward to getting straight into action tonight."