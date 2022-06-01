Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Holland has made 76 appearances for Hampshire across all formats

Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland has extended his contract with the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old has made 76 appearances across three formats since joining Hants from Australian side Victoria in 2016.

The American also has 14 caps for his country in T20 and one-day internationals.

Holland, who opens with the bat, has taken six wickets in as many matches so far this season.

"I'm very happy to extend my stay at the Ageas Bowl," he told the club's website external-link .

"I've loved every minute of my time here at Hampshire and am excited for what the future holds.

"We've got a great group of players and look forward to pushing on across all fronts this summer."