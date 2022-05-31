Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Durham pace bowler Matthew Potts will make his England debut in the first Test against New Zealand, which starts on Thursday at Lord's.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were left out of the West Indies tour in March, are in the starting XI.

It is England's first Test under the leadership of new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Former skipper Joe Root will bat at four, while Surrey's Ben Foakes is handed the wicketkeeper gloves.

Root spent five years as England Test captain but stepped down in April following the series defeat in the West Indies.

Potts, 23, has taken 35 wickets in his first six appearances for Durham this year and has been picked ahead of Somerset's Craig Overton.

England have just one win in their past 17 Tests and are bottom of the World Test Championship table.

England Team

Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire)

More to follow.