Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dominic Drakes has played for West Indies at T20 level

Yorkshire have signed all-rounder Dominic Drakes on a four-game basis for the T20 Blast competition, to replace Pakistan call-up Shadab Khan.

The 24-year-old Barbadian has played in the short-form white-ball format for West Indies, and in the Caribbean Premier League for his home island.

Drakes was recently at newly created Gujarat Titans, who won a first Indian Premier League title in 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Dominic to Yorkshire," boss Darren Gough said.

"We may also look at playing him in the Championship game against Hampshire."

"He's a very talented young player having just arrived from the IPL where he was part of the winning Gujarat Titans squad."

Khan will also be joined on duty by Haris Rauf, with Kiwi batter Finn Allen already named as a replacement.