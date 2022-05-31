Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex are currently fifth in the County Championship Division One table

Essex have been placed under a "non-compliance process" and face sanctions from the England and Wales Cricket Board having "fallen significantly short" on board diversity targets.

The ECB says Essex "do not yet have a clear action plan to deliver change within an appropriate timescale".

The Division One side must now provide an updated action plan to the ECB.

Sanctions may be considered against Essex if "sufficient progress is not made" within agreed deadlines.

However, 80% of county organisations (40 out of 50 entities) have met their board diversity targets.

The ECB had set out a target of at least 30% female and locally representative ethnicity on boards by the end of April 2022.

More than 30 organisations have appointed at least one new non-executive director (NED) to their board in the last six months.

The county network at an aggregate level have surpassed the representation target on boards, with 31% female (up from 20% in November 2021) and 16% ethnic diverse (up from 10%).

Kent appointed six new directors, with their board of 12 now containing four women and three from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Worcestershire Cricket Foundation (the charitable arm Worcestershire Cricket Board) has established the most diverse board of any entity across the game with seven of 12 trustees now women and a quarter ethnically diverse.

The ECB has granted extensions to a further nine county organisations - including Hampshire, Lancashire, Middlesex, Sussex and Warwickshire - in line with the 'comply or explain' provision.

This allows for additional time to an organisation which has made positive progress in recent years and established clear action plans, but has been unable to meet the deadline.

Meanwhile, measures have also been put in place for managing crowd behaviour, with the ability to report issues via an app or by text message.

There will be more dedicated alcohol-free zones in stands, while additional training will be given to matchday stewards.