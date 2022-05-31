Close menu

England v Netherlands ODI series: Uncapped Luke Wood and David Payne called up

Luke Wood and David Payne
The uncapped Luke Wood and David Payne are both left-arm pacemen

England have named uncapped duo Luke Wood and David Payne in their 14-man squad for June's three one-day internationals in the Netherlands.

Lancashire's Wood, 26, and Gloucestershire's Payne, 31, are both left-arm pacemen.

Matthew Mott will take charge for the first time after being appointed ODI head coach earlier this month.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge," said Australian Mott.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower."

Eoin Morgan continues to captain the side with the in-form Jos Buttler also included after his exploits in the Indian Premier League.

He finished as the highest run scorer in the tournament but saw his Rajasthan side beaten in the final by Gujarat.

Wood is called up to the senior squad for the first time, while Payne was involved in last summer's ODIs against Pakistan but did not play.

England face the Netherlands on 17, 19 and 22 June, with all three matches take place at the VRA Ground in Amsterdam.

Mott added: "This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England men have played the Netherlands in an ODI series.

"We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team."

England squad in full:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire).

  • Comment posted by village_cricket, today at 16:55

    J Clarke
    Roy
    Hain
    Buttler*
    Livingstone
    Billings+
    S Curran
    Carse
    L Wood
    Rashid
    Topley

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:55

    Is that really no fewer than five left arm fast bowlers in a squad of just 14? Despite my user name, I would have omitted Topley - or possibly Willey - for another right armer who’s done well so far in the T20. Supporters of other Counties, any suggestions?

  • Comment posted by Greenhillroadend, today at 16:55

    Hain deserves a crack imo

  • Comment posted by Gorgonzola, today at 16:49

    I think someone really doesn’t want Lancs to be in the mix to win the T20 trophy this year!

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 16:52

      JOHN11 replied:
      They'll still have Parkinson!!

  • Comment posted by Citizen Nev, today at 16:46

    Yes Sid!

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 16:40

    Congrats to Luke Wood - been excellent at Lancs so far.
    (Hope the 2nd eleven lads are up to the mark because it looks like there are going to be 10 vacancies at certain points this summer!)

    • Reply posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 16:44

      Kevin Thornton replied:
      Try being from Yorkshire

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 16:34

    Underrated player, Luke Wood. Never understood why Notts let him go.

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 16:30

    Morgan can’t play back to back T20’s these days so how is he going to manage 50 over matches? Should have made Buttler ODI Captain and moved on from Morgan

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 16:47

      JOHN11 replied:
      If his last T20 Match was anything to go by he'll effectively be a non playing captain. He won't bowl, probably push himself so far down the order he won't bat but will still be a reassuring and calm presence on the field (not that I think he'll need any of that against the Netherlands).

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 16:29

    What does Sam Hain have to do to get a game for England?

    Been in great form this season and averages 59 in List A, but we won't even give him a go in an experimental series against the Netherlands?

    Is there really much point in playing someone like Malan over him when he's 35 in 3 months?

    • Reply posted by Rapidcat, today at 16:40

      Rapidcat replied:
      I agree. Australia wanted him to declare for them (he played U19's for them), they would have played him YEARS ago in the senior ODI team to see what he's made of. England have little idea how to blood, manage or select talent, having foreign Test & short-form coaches will only help to address this, English coaches & selectors are clue-less.

  • Comment posted by Bob , today at 16:28

    Always missing out on players like Vince and Gregory could easily change a game but never get a chance to prove it at this level and even when they did dropped next game.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 16:41

      Matthew replied:
      Vince has had plenty of chances.

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 16:25

    No time for one-day slogball
    I prefer cricket myself

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 16:21

    Where is Jonny Bairstow?

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 16:25

      JOHN11 replied:
      In the test squad for the 1st 2 tests. The latter coincides with the ODI series.

  • Comment posted by James L, today at 16:18

    And still no place in the squad for Tom Abell.....................

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 16:21

      Steve replied:
      Not good enough

  • Comment posted by rzjneaf, today at 16:17

    Why are am i surprised there’s no Outlaws selected

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 16:35

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Not good enough?

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 16:16

    5 left arm seamers? That seems a but much to me. Although I can't see Sam Curran being used as a bowler if at all, he has barely bowled a ball for Surrey this season. Excellent batter mind and could be a good number 6 or 7 if we need to switch a batter round due to injury.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 16:21

      JOHN11 replied:
      Quite a few left hand batsmen in the squad too. Moeen, Malan, Morgan.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 16:16

    Yorkshire lancashire surrey..........

    • Reply posted by Webby, today at 16:17

      Webby replied:
      You forgot Durham, Middlesex, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire.

  • Comment posted by wayne, today at 16:11

    What does Willey bring?

    • Reply posted by SarahsBoy, today at 16:14

      SarahsBoy replied:
      Drinks?

  • Comment posted by Poch Boy, today at 16:09

    Morgan has been awesome and I think it’s a shame he didn’t get the head coach role for the white ball team. But his time as a player is up I’m afraid. He just can’t do it consistently and we have too many good players waiting in the wing. Buttler would also make a great captain so it’s time for Morgan to step aside

    • Reply posted by SarahsBoy, today at 16:13

      SarahsBoy replied:
      Morgan is past his best.
      Go now, with some dignity.

      Jordan gone too, not surprised, was past his best even with Sussex last year.

  • Comment posted by Bazwold, today at 16:06

    Vince dropped after his hundred at Edgbaston then. Pretty harsh for me.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 16:11

      JOHN11 replied:
      To be fair he only played because the likes of Buttler, Moeen, Morgan etc were unavailable. Harsh but it shows how far down England's 'white ball' pecking order he is at the moment.

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 16:06

    Left arm seamers seem to be in vogue with England!! 5 in the squad! Batting firepower looks immense though - even without Bairstow, Root and Stokes.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 16:22

      mike james replied:
      The batting isn’t that strong

