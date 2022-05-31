Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The uncapped Luke Wood and David Payne are both left-arm pacemen

England have named uncapped duo Luke Wood and David Payne in their 14-man squad for June's three one-day internationals in the Netherlands.

Lancashire's Wood, 26, and Gloucestershire's Payne, 31, are both left-arm pacemen.

Matthew Mott will take charge for the first time after being appointed ODI head coach earlier this month.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge," said Australian Mott.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower."

Eoin Morgan continues to captain the side with the in-form Jos Buttler also included after his exploits in the Indian Premier League.

He finished as the highest run scorer in the tournament but saw his Rajasthan side beaten in the final by Gujarat.

Wood is called up to the senior squad for the first time, while Payne was involved in last summer's ODIs against Pakistan but did not play.

England face the Netherlands on 17, 19 and 22 June, with all three matches take place at the VRA Ground in Amsterdam.

Mott added: "This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England men have played the Netherlands in an ODI series.

"We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team."

England squad in full:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire).